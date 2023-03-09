Maharashtra Budget Session: Govt announces ambitious housing projects worth ₹3600 Cr | Representative Picture

Mumbai: On the line of 'house for all' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra government has come up with an ambitious housing project named Modi Awas Gharkul Yojana this year.

Under the scheme, the target is set to build 10 lakh houses in three years. All these houses will be for backward communities. This year, three lakh houses will be built under the scheme. A total of Rs 3,600 Cr has been set aside for the scheme this financial year.

4 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Additionally, 4 lakh houses were announced under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Out of these, 2.5 lakh houses will be for for SCs and rest 1.5 lakh houses will be for STs. Ramai Awas Yojana will have 1.5 lakh houses with total expenses of Rs 1,800 crore. Out of the 1.5 lakh houses, 25,000 houses will be given specifically to the Matang community, while one lakh houses will be for Shabari, Paradhi and other nomadic tribal communities. For this, the total expenditure will be Rs 1,200 crore. Under Yashvantrao Chavan Mukta Vasahat - 50,000 houses will be built on an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore.