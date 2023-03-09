Maharashtra Budget 2023: Fadnavis allocates Rs 36,000 cr for infrastructure projects | Twitter

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday presented the Maharashtra Budget 2023. In this budget Fadnavis has allocated Rs 36,000 crore for various infrastructure projects.

This is the first budget of the Eknath Shinde government since it came in power and in his speech on Thursday Fadnavis said that Maharashtra’s share will be 1 trillion dollar in the 5 trillion dollar economy proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here are the allocations for Infrastructure projects in Maharashtra:

- The government has allotted Rs 350 crore for forts conservation in the state.

- Rs 521 crore will be set aside for development of Poharadevi temple in Washim.

- The government has allocated Rs 300 crore for development of all five Jyotirlingas in the state.

- The government allocated Rs 527 crore for a new passenger terminal at Shirdi Airport.

- Rs 734 crore was allocated for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Airport land acquisition.

- Government also announced the expansion of Nagpur International Airport.

- Fadnavis also announced that a new international airport will be developed at Purandar.

- The Maharashtra government will set up gems and jewelry parks in Navi Mumbai.

- As announced by the Centre in the budget, Fadnavis said that Unity Mall will be established in Mumbai.

- Fadnavis said that Four lakh new homes to be constructed, of which 1.5 lakh would be for the backward category and 25,000 for Matang Samaj.

- Modi Awas Gharkul Yojana to be started with an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore and from this, three lakh homes are expected to be completed in 2023-24.

- The government has allocated Rs 250 crore for creation of gardens that will depict Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life journey through various means at Mumbai, Amravati, Nagpur and Nashik.

- The government has also allocated Rs 25 crore for Sant Gadge Baba Samadhi Sthal in Amravati.

- The government also announced that memorials will be built at three places where Jungle Satyagraha was held in Vidarbha when Mahatma Gandhi launched Salt Satyagraha.

- With Mumbai having a big film city the government has set aside Rs 115 crore for film city revamp.

- The government has also given Rs 162 crore for a marina that is to be built near Radio club to start passenger water transport along Mumbai coast.

- The government announced a new multi-modal logistic hub to come up in Nagpur at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

- The government will also establish circular economy parks at Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Smabhaji Nagar and Ratnagiri.

- PWD will take up repair works of 4,500 kms roads and the government has allocated Rs 3,000 crore for it.

- Kalyan to Taloja metro will be built as part of the 337 km metro rail project for MMR.

- Fadnavis also added that all approvals will be granted to Painganga-Nalgona project in Vidarbha and a special budget for it will be announced soon.