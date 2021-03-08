Maharashtra Budget 2021: Ajit Pawar maintains status quo on VAT, cess on petrol and diesel

The state government imposes 25% VAT on petrol and 21% on diesel per litre. In addition, it also recovers additional cess of Rs 10.20 per litre on petrol and Rs 3 per litre on diesel.

Pawar’s colleague and former finance minister Jayant Patil has justified the DCM’s decision not to make any changes in VAT or cess charged on auto fuel. ‘’The Centre is not providing any relief by reducing excise but expects states to cut VAT. This is not done. The Centre is mopping up additional resources but not passing to the states,’’ he noted.

However, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for not reducing VAT or cess on auto fuel. ‘’The state has no right to criticize the Centre as it has failed to provide relief to the people by cutting VAT or cess,’’ he viewed.