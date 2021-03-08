From healthcare and railways to projects for Mumbai development - Key takeaways from Maharashtra Budget 2021

Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar on Monday presented an annual budget for 2021-22 with a revenue deficit of Rs 10,226 crore and fiscal deficit of Rs 66,641 crore. He has estimated revenue receipts of Rs 3,68,997 crore while revenue expenditure at Rs 3,79,213 crore.
Pawar has announced 1% cut in stamp duty on property registration if done on the names of women from April 1.
Here are the highlights of the state budget
Healthcare
A project costing about Rs. 7500 crore Construction and upgradation of health institutions will be completed in the next four years.
Rs. 5000 crore will be provided by the government in the next 5 years for quality health services in the Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. Out of this, Rs 800 crore in this year.
Cancer Diagnosis Facility in 150 hospitals
Establishment of New Government Medical Colleges at Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Nashik, Raigad and Satara. Medical colleges will also be set up at Parbhani and Amravati.
11 government nursing schools affiliated to government medical colleges in the state will be converted into nursing colleges. Also, in phases, physiotherapy and occupational therapy colleges will be established in all 17 government medical colleges.
Post Covid Counseling and Treatment Centers will be set up at every district hospital and government medical college in urban areas
Agricultural development
Zero percent interest crop loans to farmers who take crop loans upto a limit of Rs. 3 lakhs and repay in time.
Rs. 2,000 crore scheme for Strengthening of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).
To provide electricity connection for agriculture pumps, MSEDCL will be given a share capital of Rs. 1,500 crore every year.
33 percent concession has been given to farmers of pending electricity bill and if the farmers pay 50 per cent of the remaining arrears by March 2022, additional 50 per cent of the remaining amount will be waived off. Rs 30,411 crore will be waived off by Mahavikas Aghadi government which amounts to 66 per cent of the original pending bills of 44.37 lakh farmers.
Rs. 2,100 crore for the creation of markets and value chain projects under the scheme Hon'ble Balasaheb Thackeray Agroibusiness and Rural Transformation Project.
To set up atleast one new nursery in each taluka, about 500 new Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar vegetable nurseries will be developed.
To provide Rs. 600 crore for reaserch in 3 years to four agricultural universities in the state
Sharad Pawar Gram Samrudhi Yojana, under this grants will be provided to rural beneficiaries for construction of permanent cowsheds, goat rearing or poultry sheds and composting.
Road Development
Jalna-Nanded Expressway Connector to Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samrudhi Mahamarg, 200 km is being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore.
Pune Ring Road is of length 170 km an estimated cost of Rs. 26,000 crore.
Coastal Highway connecting Revas, dist. Raigad to Reddy, Dist. Sindhudurg estimated to cost Rs. 9,573 crores.
Railway development
Pune Nashik Railway Project is a medium high speed railway line with a proposed length of 235 km, speed of this train will be 200 km per hour. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 16,039 crore.
Old diesel buses of State Transport Corporation will be converted into environmental friendly CNG and electric buses. The bus stands will also be modernized. An outlay is proposed of Rs. 1,400 crore for this.
Rural Development Department
Rs. 6829.52 crore funds have been earmarked for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ramai Gharkul Yojana and Shabari Gharkul Yojana
Human Resource Development
A plan of Rs. 3,000 crore has been prepared for the renovation and repairs of dilapidated government and Zilla Parishad school buildings.
"Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Park" will be set up in each revenue district. It is expected to cost Rs 300 crore.
Maharashtra Apprentice Promotion Scheme (MAPS) will be launched on Maharashtra Day. Around 2 lakh youth apprentices will be covered in the scheme this year.
Projects for development of Mumbai
Mumbai Trans-harbour Link project will be completed by September 2022.
A four-lane flyover is under construction to connect Bandra-Worli sea link to MTHL which will completed in next three years.
126 k.m.long “Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor” costing Rs. 40,000 Crores, of which land acquisition is in progress.
“Thane Coastal Road” which is 15 k.m. long and 40 meters wide, parallel to Thane Creek is in progress costing Rs. 1,250 crores.
Vasai to Kalyan water transport service will be made available in the first phase. Internal transport services in Mumbai city
Work of Bandra-Versova sea link, 17.17 kms long, and estimated to cost Rs. 11,333 crores is in progress. The estimated cost of Bandra-Versova-Virar sea link is Rs. 42,000 crores and the feasibility report is being prepared.
Estimated cost of Goregaon-Mulund link road is Rs. 6600 crores and the tendering work is in process.
The Mumbai costal road project is progressing rapidly and it is planned to complete before 2024. Tourist Attractions in Mumbai
Hindu-Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Smarak has been approved for a cost of Rs. 400 crores. Infrastructure Development in Mumbai
Sewage water treatment plants at Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Versova and Malad are being undertaken at a cost of Rs. 19500 crores.
A project for rejuvenation of the Mithi, Dahisar, Poisar and Oshivara river has been started.
Industry, Energy and Labour
Under the The Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme, target to fund industrial units has been enhanced to 25 thousand industrial units for this year.
Under the "One District – One Product‟ programme support will be provided to the local artisans in handicraft, handlooms and food-industry in various districts for enhancing their skills. State, national and international level markets will be made available for their products.
The Mega electric vehicle charging centres will be started on Nagpur-Mumbai Samrudhi Mahamarg, Mumbai-Pune express highway and Mumbai-Nashik highway. Woman and Child development.
The Rajmata Jijau Griha-Swamini Yojna – Concessions will be given in stamp duty if the registration of the property in the name of the lady of the house.
Krantijyoti Sawitribai Phule scheme includes free travel for girl students in rural areas, from their villages to the schools by the Maharashtra State Transport buses. The state will provide 1500 environment friendly CNG and Hybrid buses to the State Transport Corporation on priority basis.
Additional special buses for women under the “ Tejasvini Yojna” for easy and safe travel of women in metro cities.
for scheme to empower women and children it has been decided to reserve 3% funds from the District Plan.
To form the first women battalion of the State Reserve Police Force, in the state.
Sant Janabai Social Security and Welfare Scheme for registration of unorganized labour and create a dedicated for implementation of welfare schemes, capital of Rs. 250 crores will be provided for this purpose.
It is decided to develop a hill station at Jawhar, Dist. Palghar
Construction of an International standard tourist complex on the 14-acre site of Worli Dairy complex in Mumbai, transfer of land and preparation of detailed project report is in progress.
It is proposed to construct a Sugar Museum in the Sakhar Sankul, at Pune at a cost of Rs.40 crores.
The Government has taken up work of conservation and preservation of the ancient temples viz. Ekvira Mata mandir, Karle (Tq. Maval, Dist. Pune), Khandoba mandir, Satara (Dist. Aurangabad), Gondeshwar mandir (Tq. Sinner, Dist. Nashik), Shiva mandir, Markanda (Tq. Chamorshi, Dist. Gadchiroli), Dhutpapeshwar mandir (Tq. Rajapur, Dist. Ratnagiri), Kopeshwar mandir, Khidrapur (Tq. Shirol, Dist. Kolhapur), Bhagwan Purshottam mandir, Purshottam puri (Tq. Mazalgaon, Dist. Beed), Aanadeshwar mandir, Lasur (Tq. Daryapur, Dist. Amravati) For the year 2021-22, an outlay of Rs. 101 crores is proposed for this scheme.
Social justice and special assistance
One school in every district is being proposed under the pilot project to start the C.B.S.E. curriculum from 6th Standard in government residential schools, for the scheduled caste and neo-buddhist students.
Suitable web application will be launched according to needs of physically handicapped people.
A new seed capital scheme is proposed for Transgender category.
Late Gopinath Mundhe Sugarcane Workers Corporation- it is proposed to charge ten rupees per ton of sugarcane crushed as contribution by the sugar factories, the state will also contribute an equal amount to fund the schemes by this corporation. Tribal development
100 government Adivasi ashram schools will be converted into Model residential schools.
It is proposed to start one pilot integrated colony for the Katkari tribe in Jambhulpada, Tq. Sudhagadh, Dist. Raigad. Other Backward Classes
Rs. 150 crores will be made available to each of three institutes Mahajyoti, SARATHI and BARTI
Shri. Annasaheb Patil Backward Economical Development Corporation is being provided with additional Rs. 100 crores share capital.
An additional share capital of Rs. 50 crores is being provided for The Shamrao Peje Konkan Other Backward Economical Development Corporation.
Mahrashtra State Other Backward Class Finance and Development Corporation is being provided with Rs. 100 crores of additional share capital.
Rs 200 crore will be provided to Goulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation.
Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Gharkul Yojana" for Deprived castes (A), nomadic tribes (D), Special Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes Beneficiaries. Environment
Expenditure of Rs. 3,487.50 crore is expected to reduce pollution in industrial estates.
Pilgrimage development and monuments
Shri Kshetra Parli Vaijnath (Tal. Parli, Dist. Beed), Shri Kshetra Auda Nagnath (Tal. Audha, Dist. Hingoli), Shri Kshetra Trimbakeshwar (Tal. Trimbakeshwar, Dist. Nashik), Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar (Tal. Khed, Dist. Pune) Special funds will be made available for the development of these pilgrimage sites.
Funds also available for development plans of Shri Kshetra Jejuri Gad (Tal. Purandar, Dist. Pune), Shri Kshetra Birdev Devasthan, Shri Kshetra Nira Nrusinhapur (Tal. Indapur, Dist. Pune), Areyadi (Tal. Kavthemahankal, Dist. Sangli)
Funds will be provided for basic infrastructure schemes at Shri Kshetra Mozari and Shri Kshetra Kaundanyapur (Tal. Tivasa, Dist. Amravati), Sant Gadgewala Nirvana Bhoomi, Valgaon (Tal. Amravati).
Funds will be provided for the development of the pilgrimage sites - Shri Kshetra Saptashrungi Gad (Tal. Kalvan, Dist. Nashik), Sant Shrestha Shri Nivruttinath Maharaj Temple, Trimbakeshwar (Tal. Trimbakeshar, Dist. Nashik), Shri Kshetra Bhagwangad(Tal. Pathardi, Dist. Ahmednagar), Shri Kshetra Narayan Gad and Shri Kshetra Gahininay Gath (Tal. Patoda, Dist. Beed).
Funds will be provided under the "Ashtavinayak Shrine Development Program" for the development of Morgaon, Theur, Rajganagai, Ojhar, Lenyadri, Mahad, Pali and Sindhdtech.
Funds will be made available for the development plan of Shri Kshetra Narsi Namdev (Ta. Dist. Hingoli), the birth place of Saint Namdev Maharaj.
In the memory of Saint Basaveshwar Maharaj, a memorial at Mangalvedha, Dist. Solapur
Shri Kshetra Pohardevi (Tal. Manora, Dist. Washim) funds will be provided for completion of the development plan.
Rs 10 crore added to fixed deposits for Bashastri Jambhekar Patrakar Sanman Yojana
In the year 2021-22, a provision of Rs. 11,035 crore has been proposed for the district plan. An outlay of Rs. 1 lakh 30 thousand crore is proposed for scheme expenditure in 2021- 22. This includes Rs. 10 thousand 635 crore for Scheduled Caste Sub Plan and Rs. 738 crore for Tribal Development Sub Plan.
Revenue collection was expected to be Rs. 3 lakh 47 thousand 457 crore in the budget of 2020-21. Due to 14 thousand 366 crore reduction in state share tax received from central government this year, revised target of revenue collection is fixed at Rs. 2 lakh 89 thousand 428 crore.
Budget estimate of total expenditure for the year 2020-21 was Rs. 4 lakh 4 thousand 385 crore, the revised estimate is Rs. 3 lakh 79 thousand 504 crore, for the same.
In the budget of 2021-22, revenue collection is estimated at Rs. 3 lakh 68 thousand 987 crore, revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs. 3 lakh 79 thousand 213 crore, revenue deficit is pegged at Rs. 10 thousand 226 crore. Provision of Rs. 58,748 crore for infrastructure development. Fiscal deficit is estimated to be Rs. 66 thousand 641crores
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)