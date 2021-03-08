From healthcare and railways to projects for Mumbai development - Key takeaways from Maharashtra Budget 2021

Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar on Monday presented an annual budget for 2021-22 with a revenue deficit of Rs 10,226 crore and fiscal deficit of Rs 66,641 crore. He has estimated revenue receipts of Rs 3,68,997 crore while revenue expenditure at Rs 3,79,213 crore.

Pawar has announced 1% cut in stamp duty on property registration if done on the names of women from April 1.

Here are the highlights of the state budget