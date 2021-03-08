Maharashtra Budget 2021: A quick look at Mumbai's upcoming developmental projects

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today presented the state budget for the year 2021-22 in the state assembly. Apart from the health sector, agricultural sector, focusing on the capital city Mumbai, the budget involves many upcoming and undergoing infrastructural projects for the city.

From the massive 'Coastal Road project' to 'Bandra-Versova-Virar sea link', here's a look at the various projects of development in Mumbai.

In suburban Mumbai, a four-lane flyover is under construction to connect the Bandra-Worli sea link to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. The project ‘Mumbai Trans-harbour Link is estimated to be completed by September 2022.

Estimated at a cost of Rs 11,333 crore, the work of Bandra-Versova sea link road which shall be spreading at a patch of 17. 17 kms long is under progress, while feasibility report of the Bandra-Versova-Virar sea link is under process and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 42,000 crore.

The tendering work of the Goregaon-Mulund link road is underway, the amount allotted for the project is around Rs 6600 crore.

One of the most highlighted projects, the 22 km long Coastal Road project which shall connect Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north is underway. The project is expected to be completed before 2024. Recently the BMC completed 100 metres tunneling of the project with India’s biggest excavating machine.

The memorial of Shiv Sena supremo Hindu-Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Smarak has been approved for a cost of Rs 400 crore.