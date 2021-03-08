Mumbai

Updated on
LIVE

Maharashtra Budget 2021 Live Updates: 31 lakh farmers received Rs 19 ,000 cr under crop loan waiver scheme, says Ajit Pawar

By FPJ Web Desk

Despite a sharp economic slump in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic ravage, fall in revenues and mounting debts, the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) second Budget is likely to focus on mobilising resources, further increase health facilities, bolster social initiatives and boost infrastructure.

Maharashtra Budget 2021 Live Updates: 31 lakh farmers received Rs 19 ,000 cr under crop loan waiver scheme, says Ajit Pawar
Photo Credit: Twitter/@SanjayJog7

31 lakh farmers received Rs 19 ,000 cr under crop loan waiver scheme, says Ajit Pawar

Rs 7,500 crore project has been created to upgrade healthcare infra in state, says Ajit Pawar

Cardiac labs at 8 sites to be opened in state, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar to present annual budget for 2021-22 at 2 pm

'Necessary investigation is being done in death of Mansukh Hiren's death and planting of explosives-laden car near Mukesh Ambani's residence: Maha HM Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Assembly approves proposal to extend tenure of committee appointed to study & submit its report on Shakti Laws

Necessary investigation is being done in the death of Mansukh Hiren's death: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Maharashtra Assembly

25 MLAs have either not been tested or their COVID-19 test results have not come: Abu Azmi

After completing 14 day quarantine, Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil to take part in budget session today

36 people test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra legislative assembly

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar garlands statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ahead of Budget

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in