Maharashtra Budget 2021: Ajit Pawar proposes increase in state excise duty on liquor, stamp duty concession for women

Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar in the annual budget for 2021-22 has estimated tax revenue of Rs 2,18,263 crore. This includes revised estimates of Rs 1,84,519 crore on account of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Value Added Tax (VAT), Central Sales Tax (CST), Profession Tax (PT) and other important taxes.

‘’Considering the Current economic slowdown in the National and the State economy, it will be not easy to achieve the revised revenue estimates as above. However, the Government will make full efforts to achieve the revised target in revenue collection,’’ said Pawar while presenting the second budget of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government here on Monday in the state assembly.

The Global pandemic of “Covid-19” has affected the State economy unprecedentedly in the last year. As a result industry, service and other sectors of the State have been severely impacted. However despite slowdown in the economy, keeping women as a focal point, Pawar has proposed concession in stamp duty for property registration made in the name of women. ‘’On the International Women’s Day, I propose concession in Stamp Duty of 1 Percent over the prevailing rate exclusively to Women, provided the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of woman or women only,’’ he said.