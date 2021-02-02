Mumbai: Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray ‘disappointed’ with outlay for tourism sector in Budget 2021

Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray has expressed his opinion on the Budget 2021-22, which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament yesterday.

His party has criticised the Centre saying that the Budget 2021 was more focused on poll-bound states -- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal and Aaditya Thackeray expressed his disappointment with the outlay for the tourism sector in Budget 2021.

Replying to a tweet by Congress leader Rukshmanii Kumari, Thackeray wrote that there is nothing for the tourism sector "either in the budget, or in the ₹20 lakh crore package announced earlier."

Kumari on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote, "Nothing on tourism in the budget. Absolutely nothing. #Budget2021." Replying her, Thackeray wrote, "Neither in the budget, nor in the ₹20 lakh crore package announced earlier."