Maharashtra Assembly Elections Scheduled Before November 26: CEC Rajiv Kumar Confirms

Mumbai: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday that the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held before November 26, marking the end of the current Assembly's term. There had been discussions about the possibility of postponing the elections, but the Election Commission has confirmed they will proceed as planned.

In a significant move, candidates with criminal backgrounds will be required to publicly disclose their charges in newspapers to inform voters. Political parties must also explain their choices of candidates with criminal records, detailing why no more suitable candidates were available in their constituencies. If better candidates exist, they must clarify this; if not, they need to state that as well.

During a press conference in Mumbai, Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar indicated that the elections are expected to occur after Diwali. He acknowledged that political parties had requested the Election Commission to consider major festivals, like Diwali, when scheduling.

"Political parties have asked us to be mindful of the festive season. I am confident that Maharashtra will actively participate in this democratic process," he said. Kumar, along with Commissioner S.S. Sandhu, urged state police officials to accelerate investigations into electoral offences from the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Warning Issued

He warned that individuals spreading misinformation or using deep fake technology on social media would face severe consequences. Kumar highlighted an increase in newly registered female voters, now totaling 900,000. The overall voter population in Maharashtra has reached 95.9 million, comprising 45.9 million male voters and 46.4 million female voters.

"We are making special arrangements for transgender individuals, elderly voters, and persons with disabilities. We encourage elderly voters to participate, and home voting will be available for those unable to visit polling stations. There are also 1.948 million first-time voters in Maharashtra, who are crucial for sustaining democracy," Kumar added.

About The Current Spending Limit

The current spending limit for the election is set at ₹40 Lakhs, but there have been requests to increase this due to rising expenses. Kumar clarified, "Political parties have asked us to reconsider this limit. However, the spending cap is determined nationally and not at the state level. We review it every two to three years, but for now, the limit will remain unchanged."

Election Commission Addresses Decline In Voter Turnout In Urban Areas

The Election Commission also addressed the decline in voter turnout in urban areas during the last Lok Sabha elections, where polling stations in Colaba (40%), Kalyan (41%), and Kurla (44%) reported low participation. In contrast, Jammu and Kashmir saw higher turnouts, with Doda at 72% and Poonch at 74%. Kumar stated that if Gadchiroli can achieve high turnout, similar participation should be possible in urban areas like Colaba and Pune.

"We will go wherever necessary to ensure voting takes place. Last time, we even ventured into the forests. When we visited the Andaman Islands, it marked the first time some tribal communities voted. While conducting voting in certain parts of Nandurbar is challenging, we are prepared to use helicopters to transport individuals to polling stations and provide all necessary facilities," he said.

During the Lok Sabha elections, technical issues at polling stations led to long queues. This time, the Election Commission plans to implement 100% CCTV coverage at these locations to monitor the situation. Additionally, arrangements for toilets, drinking water, and seating will be made in areas where long queues are expected, especially for senior citizens, ensuring that every voter can exercise their right to vote.

Key Highlights:

• Maharashtra will feature 100,186 polling booths.

• Over 300 checkpoints will monitor illegal alcohol and drugs during the elections.

• All helicopters will be inspected to ensure fair assembly elections.

• The Suvidha Portal will assist political parties and candidates, while the Voter Helpline App will provide electoral information. The CVigil app aims to reduce noise and clutter during campaigns.