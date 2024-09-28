Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 19.48 Lakh First-Time Voters Among A Total Of 9.59 Crore Electors To Pick New Govt

ECI PC in Mumbai on Saturday | X

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) addressed a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday after their two-day visit to review the poll preparedness in Maharashtra ahead of assembly elections. The chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar spoke on several topics including the encouraging rise in first-time voters. There are now a total of 9.59 crore registered voters in Maharashtra, who will pick the new government.

Of the total electors, male voters 4.59 crores and females are 4.64 crores. In an encouraging rise, the first-time voters from 18-19 years are around 19.48 lakhs, Rajiv Kumar said. “Our effort will be to ensure that there is maximum enrolment and voting in Maharashtra assembly elections,” he said, adding that there will be total 1,00,186 polling booths.

Watch: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, “We have come here to discuss our upcoming elections. I will reiterate, Aamchi Maharashtra, Aamchi Madan. I believe that, like other festivals, everyone will contribute—youth, women, all castes, and regions. Your opinion… pic.twitter.com/CQ7ZYMCeGK — IANS (@ians_india) September 28, 2024

The CEC however, expressed his concern over the urban voter apathy, and said efforts are being made to ensure maximum polling in the ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections. Kumar singled out areas like Colaba and Kalyan in and around Mumbai which recorded “among the lowest” voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls held this year, reported PTI.

“We have asked Maharashtra Government to shift officials who have served in their home district or current posting for over three years,” Kumar said, adding he has asked for a compliance report for the same in the next couple of days.

The ECI did not announce the poll schedule for the Maharashtra state elections, however the CEC said that the polls will be held before November 26 and that the political parties told the ECI to keep in mind festivals like Diwali, Dev Diwali and Chhath Puja before announcing the dates of the elections.

#MaharashtraElections2024



Details of electorate as on 22.09.2024 in image#ECI pic.twitter.com/nPRKSe7jKh — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) September 28, 2024

The term of the current government ends on November 26 and assembly elections for the 288 constituencies needs to be held before that. Out of total constituencies, General seats are 234, reserved for ST are 25 and reserved for SC are 29.