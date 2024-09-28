ECI Pulls Up Officials Over Voter Inconvenience, Calls For Stringent Measures Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

ECI delegation led by CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. S S Sandhu arrived in Mumbai on 27th Sep, 2024 for review of poll preparations of forthcoming #Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, over the next two days. | ERO 159 Dindoshi

Mumbai: On a visit to Mumbai to review assembly poll preparedness, the Election Commission of India (ECI) expressed dissatisfaction over the inconvenience faced by voters at polling stations in the city during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

About The Review Meeting

According to sources, in a review meeting with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and other senior government officials, the ECI emphasised the need to ensure all minimum assured facilities at polling stations, such as benches, fans, drinking water, and shelters. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar stated that ECI will take strict action on any complaints of voter inconvenience on election day.

CEC Rajiv Kumar is in the city along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu. During the meetings, Kumar also stressed the importance of proper queue management at polling stations. Additionally, the CEC expressed displeasure over the low volume of seizures during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and emphasised a zero-tolerance approach towards the distribution of inducements during the upcoming state elections. Kumar also met representatives of political parties to seek their suggestions, wherein the BJP suggested that voting be held on a working day, while the Congress objected to having polling stations in housing societies.

Political Parties & Their Representatives In The Meeting

The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP told the ECI they want single-phase polls. The Congress delegation was led by Munaf Hakim and Gajanan Desai. Mihir Kotecha and Ashish Shelar represented the BJP. Shelar said voters who have relocated elsewhere due to metro rail works and other projects should be allowed to cast their vote.

According to Kotecha, the BJP told the top EC officials that there should not be more than 1,000 voters in each booth, which is now between 1,500 and 1,600 voters. Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena (UBT) said his party suggested that the comfort of voters, particularly senior citizens, should be prioritised. He said elections should be held in as few phases as possible.

The ruling Shiv Sena has also sought that the election expenditure limit be increased by Rs 20 lakh, while there should be uniformity in tax levied for erecting hoardings. Shelar also demanded that the polling day should not fall on consecutive holidays and if the polling is held in November, considering the hot weather during the Lok Sabha elections, the voters standing in long queues should be provided facilities such as sheds, fans, and drinking water.

CEC Rajiv Kumar Pulls Up Maharashtra Excise Officials

Kumar, meanwhile, pulled up Maharashtra excise officials and directed them to stop the flow of illicit liquor into the state from neighbouring areas ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, sources said. The CEC asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to keep a hawk’s eye on the interstate movement of drugs and wondered how narcotics were still available.

“In the recent Lok Sabha polls, we seized drugs worth Rs 4,500 crore. Don’t break the momentum. Ensure strict vigil on critical routes,” Kumar told NCB officials. He also pressed for enhanced intelligence sharing between agencies, including the Railway Protection Force. It also directed the enforcement agencies to ensure that the helicopters of all leaders and star campaigners are checked as per protocol without fear or favour.