ECI Demands Explanation From Maharashtra Govt Over Non-Compliance With Transfer Orders Amid Poll Preparations

Election Commission of India | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI), headed by Rajiv Kumar, has raised the issue of the failure of the state government and police to comply with its orders for the transfer of police and revenue department officers. It has sought an explanation from the state chief secretary and the state police chief on the matter.

About The Issue

Earlier, the issue was raised through a letter that had stipulated a deadline of August 31. The issue pertains to the presence of over 100 police inspectors in key positions in Mumbai. At a meeting with the chief secretary Sujata Saunik and DGP Rashmi Shukla, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar questioned the rationale behind their assignments, especially in light of the upcoming assembly elections.

Ahead of the November elections, the ECI had, on July 31, directed the Maharashtra government and police to transfer officials who were either posted in their home districts or had served in the same location for over three years. The EC requested action-taken reports by August 20. Despite repeated reminders on August 22, September 11, and September 25, the EC noted in a letter on Friday that it had yet to receive a full report.

While the additional DGP submitted a partial update, no response was received from the chief secretary, the ECI wrote asking both of them to immediately submit the required reports. It also sought an explanation for the delay in providing compliance reports, despite the deadline and multiple reminders. This situation underscored the ECI’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, said Kumar, emphasising that such delays could undermine free and fair elections.

Read Also EC Approves Fundraising For Sharad Pawar's NCP Amid Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Speaking to PTI, Saunik has said that a compliance report would be submitted by Monday. “We will be sending the compliance report regarding transfers and postings by Monday,” she said when the agency contacted her.

About Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Elections to Maharashtra’s 288-strong legislative assembly are likely to be held in mid-November and will be the largest state election after the recent Lok Sabha polls. The ECI is in Mumbai for a two-day visit, to review preparations for the upcoming polls. During the visit, the commission is holding meetings with various political parties, police officers, and district administration representatives to assess the readiness for the polls. This engagement aims to ensure that all stakeholders are aligned and prepared for the electoral process.

During the review meeting, the ECI expressed dissatisfaction over the inconvenience suffered by voters at polling stations in Mumbai during the recent Lok Sabha elections. CEC Rajiv Kumar emphasised the importance of providing essential facilities at polling stations, such as benches, fans, drinking water, and proper queue management.

Removal Of DGP

The Congress party has demanded that the Election Commission remove controversial officers who assist the ruling party, in order to ensure fair assembly elections.

“The tenure of the state Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, is suspicious and controversial. She has been involved in actions such as threatening opposition leaders and phone tapping, and there are criminal cases filed against her. To conduct transparent and impartial elections, officials like Shukla, who are controversial and supportive of the ruling party, should be removed,” said the Congress state president, Nana Patole.

A delegation from his party, including the state party secretary, Munaf Hakim, and Dr Gajanan Desai met the CEC.

BJP's Plea To CEC

BJP MLAs Mihir Kotecha and Ashish Shelar represented their party at a meeting with the CEC. They urged him to limit the number of voters at each polling booth to no more than 1,000, as the current numbers range between 1,500 and 1,600. They also suggested that polling should take place on a working day and long weekends should be avoided.

Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena (UBT) said that his party had recommended prioritising voter comfort, particularly for senior citizens, in the upcoming elections. He urged that the elections be conducted in as few phases as possible to enhance accessibility and convenience for voters. Representatives from the NCP, NCP (SP), AAP, and BSP also contributed to the discussion.

The ECI visited Maharashtra and reviewed the state’s readiness for polls; however, the state election commissioner’s post has been vacant since September 5, after U P S Madan retired.