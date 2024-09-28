 Maharashtra: 'Won't Support Shinde's Sena,' Dhangar Outfit's Big Claim Ahead Of Assembly Polls
AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 04:01 AM IST
File pic of Dhangar community protest |

Thane: An outfit of the Dhangar community announced on Friday that it will not support the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, citing its unaddressed demand for a quota under the ST category.

Dhangars, a shepherd community from western Maharashtra and Marathwada region, have been demanding inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The community says it has been deprived of the quota as the Centre's database does not mention 'Dhangar' but instead identifies 'Dhangad' as part of STs. Dhangars are currently on the Nomadic Tribes list.

Addressing the media, Madhav Bhau Gade, chief of the outfit Yashwant Sena, said, “If the Chief Minister does not have time to understand the Dhangar reservation and our other demands, we don't need him either.”

Gade said while the Yashwant Sena had initially backed the Shinde-led party in the Lok Sabha elections, the lack of concrete decisions regarding reservation for the community has caused disappointment.

