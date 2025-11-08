Mumbai News: BMC Revives Clean-Up Marshal Scheme; 246 Junior Supervisors To Patrol And Fine Littering Under 'Road Adoption Initiative'

BMC revives Clean-Up Marshal Scheme with 246 junior supervisors under the Road Adoption Initiative to ensure cleaner streets and stricter anti-littering enforcement | File Photo

Mumbai: Seven months after scrapping the Clean-Up Marshals scheme, the BMC has decided to revive the initiative — this time by appointing its own junior supervisors as marshals to enforce road cleanliness. Under the Road Adoption initiative, 246 junior supervisors will patrol streets, monitor cleanliness, and fine those who litter.

Past Controversies and Suspension of Scheme

The Cleanup Marshal Scheme, introduced in 2007, has faced multiple suspensions and revisions over the years due to recurring grievances from citizens. Complaints primarily arose from the conduct of the marshals, prompting authorities to put the scheme on hold several times.

Most recently, the program was not renewed in April 2025 after the completion of a one-year contract. Attempts by the BMC to establish its own Nuisance Detection Squad also faltered, as several key positions remain vacant, leaving the initiative currently in a state of limbo.

BMC to Use Its Own Staff for Enforcement

The BMC has now decided to appoint its own officials to act as marshals, aiming to permanently resolve the issue and ensure the cleanliness of city roads. To support this effort, the civic body recently launched the ‘Road Adoption Initiative,’ designed to promote sustainable maintenance and regular cleaning across Mumbai.

Under this program, more than 730 roads have been assigned to 246 Junior Supervisors, with each supervisor responsible for the upkeep of at least three major roads. The initiative seeks to maintain consistent cleanliness, ensure timely repairs, and enhance overall road quality and safety throughout the city.

Stricter Penalties and Revised Bye-Laws

"The Solid Waste Management (SWM) bye-laws have been revised to include steeper fines and stricter penalties. The 246 Junior Supervisors will soon be officially empowered to enforce these rules. These supervisors will be responsible for the removal of litter, construction debris, and other waste,” said a senior official from the SWM department.

The supervisors will also be assigned to maintain dividers, medians, footpaths, and service lanes, which will be regularly cleaned, washed, and maintained, with periodic water spraying to control dust. Special attention will be given to murals, artwork, and walls under flyovers and at busy intersections to preserve their appearance and ensure cleanliness.

