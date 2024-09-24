'Victims Got Justice', Shiv Sena Leaders Say After Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Encounter

Sanjay Nirupam defends police encounter of Badlapur case accused Akshay Shinde |

Mumbai: On Monday, the accused of the Badlapur case where two four-year old girls were abused in school, was killed in a retaliation fire by police. There is an uproar by the opposition leaders claiming it as a 'fake encounter' however the Shiv Sena leaders are defending the police saying, 'The victims families have got justice'.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupan on Tuesday said, "I want to ask the opposition that don't you think that the victims' families got the justice finally. I am not saying that the encounter is a law. But sometimes, in such incidents, the culprit must be punished," he said speaking with ANI.

Nirupam also said that he supports Maharashtra police. "Before the encounter, the accused tried to snatch the revolver of the policeman. What if something had happened to the policeman?... Now, when justice has been served, no politics should be done on this," he added.

Nirupan also reminded the opposition that they had demanded to hang the Badlapur incident culprit in public.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Sirsat said that it was the people of Maharashtra who were demanding to punish the Badlapur incident accuse by hanging him in public chowk. However, we need to follow the course of law needs to be followed from sending the accused in police custody, court hearing and then punished, which was been done.

"But when the accused pointed a gun towards the police, the police retaliated and he died in retaliation. The opposition only knows how to do politics in every matter," Sirsat said speaking with ANI.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the MP from Thane Shiv Sena's Naresh Mhaske met the injured policemen in Jupiter Hospital. "After the accused fired at the policemen, the cops fired in retaliation. Three policemen have been injured. However, the opposition is busy in determining if the incident is murder or encounter instead of appreciating bravery of our policemen."

"The opposition is not concerned for the injured policemen but for the death of sexual abuse accused," Mhaske said.