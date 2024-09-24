Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Family Terms His Death As Planned Encounter; 'They Killed Him,' Says Grieving Mother |

Mumbai: The death of Akshay Shinde, man accused of sexual assault of two minors, while in police custody has triggered a political controversy in Maharashtra. Shinde, who had been working as a sweeper at a Badlapur school, was accused of sexually assaulting two minor students. His death occurred near the Mumbra Bypass while he was being transferred from Taloja jail to Badlapur for further investigation on September 23.

The Maharashtra government claims police acted in self-defence, but Shinde’s family alleges foul play, calling it an 'encounter' and demanding justice. Meanwhile, opposition parties are calling for a judicial probe.

Allegations By Akshay Shinde's Family

Following the incident, Shinde’s body was taken to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem. Outside the hospital, his mother and uncle voiced their suspicions, claiming that the police had beaten him in custody and coerced him into writing something unknown. "They killed him," his grieving mother reportedly said while speaking to the reporters.

They questioned how he could have snatched a policeman’s gun and opened fire, stating that Shinde, who feared simple things like bursting crackers and crossing roads, could not have committed such an act. His mother also revealed that he had sent a chit asking for money, adding to their belief that something was amiss.

According to a News18 report, Thane police commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre has established an eight-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident. The panel, led by Additional Police Commissioner Punjabrao Ugle, includes several deputy and assistant commissioners of police, as well as police inspectors. The inquiry will examine the circumstances leading to Shinde's death, with a focus on the police's claim of self-defence.

What Exactly Happened?

According to the police version, Shinde allegedly grabbed a policeman’s gun while being transported and shot at an assistant police inspector. In response, another officer fired at him, resulting in Shinde’s death at Kalwa civil hospital. The police had been transporting him as part of a probe related to allegations made by his ex-wife, who had accused him of sexual violence.

Family Terms Death As 'Planned Encounter'

Shinde’s family, however, maintains that his death was a planned encounter. His mother insisted that her son was innocent and incapable of the violence described by the police, adding, "He didn’t even know how to drive a car, how could he fire such a big gun?" She demanded that those responsible for his death be punished.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "The accused had a sexual assault complaint filed against him by his ex-wife, and a warrant was being executed to take him for questioning. During this process, he snatched the police officer's gun and fired at the… pic.twitter.com/vH0DWvRZl2 — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have supported the police’s account, stating that officers acted in self-defence after Shinde fired at them. Fadnavis, who also holds the home ministry portfolio, dismissed opposition criticism, stating that it was wrong to question the police when they were trying to save lives.