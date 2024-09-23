 Badlapur Rape Accused Killed: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Demands Investigation Into 'Police Encounter'
Badlapur Rape Accused Killed: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Demands Investigation Into 'Police Encounter'

"How can there be such negligence in such a high profile case? Chief Minister and Home Minister should answer this. I demand that Akshay Shinde's encounter be investigated by the CBI. Home Minister should resign!" the Congress MP posted on X with a video.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad questioned the "negligence" leading to police encounter of Badlapur rape accused Akshay Shinde | X | Varsha Shinde | FPJ

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Monday (September 23) questioned the death of Badlapur rape accused in police custody and said that a detailed inquiry must be held in the "police encounter". Varsha Gaikwad said that how could such a negligence take place in the custody of Mumbai Police which is counted among the best in the world.

The Congress MP also said that the secretary of the school was still absconding and demanded the resignation of Maharashta Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the alleged encounter.

"How can there be such negligence in taking the accused in a high profile case? Chief Minister and Home Minister should answer this. I demand that Akshay Shinde encounter be investigated by CBI. Home Minister should resign!" she posted on X with a video.

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde Shoots At Cops, Killed In Retaliatory Fire: Thane Police
article-image

Akshay Shinde, the accused arrested in the case of sexually assaulting two minor girls in Badlapur school, reportedly snatched the police's weapon and opened fire on the police in the vehicle on Monday (September 23). Akshay Shinde was shot in the police retaliatory firing and later succumbed to his injuries, news agency ANI quoted Thane Police.

