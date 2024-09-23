Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde Shoots At Cops, Killed In Retaliatory Fire: Thane Police

Badlapur rape case accused Akshay Shinde (right) | FPJ File Images

Akshay Shinde, the accused arrested in the case of sexually assaulting two girls in Badlapur school, reportedly snatched the police's weapon and opened fire on the police in the vehicle on Monday (September 23). Akshay Shinde was shot in the police retaliatory firing and later succumbed to his injuries, news agency ANI quoted Thane Police.

Police officers were also injured in the incident. The accused Akshay Shinde was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition and succumbed to his injuries, said Thane Police, reported ANI.

The incident reportedly took place near Mumbra bypass. The accused was being taken from Taloja to Badlapur.

The accused Akshay Shinde reportedly fired two bullets at the escorting cops. The cops fired in self-defence and the accused was shot in retaliatory firing. He later succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by Shivaji Hospital in Kalva.

The Badlapur case where two school girls were allegedly sexually assaulted had caused a massive outrage in Badlapur where people took to Railway station and track to protest and demand justice. The incident snowballed into a major political controversy in Maharashtra with the opposition parties going all out against the ruling Mahayuti government.

The accused, Akshay Shinde, who worked as a peon in the school was held and slapped with serious charges. The issue also raised serious concerns regarding the safety of girls in schools as several discrepancies were found on the part of the school.