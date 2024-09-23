 Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde Shoots At Cops, Killed In Retaliatory Fire: Thane Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBadlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde Shoots At Cops, Killed In Retaliatory Fire: Thane Police

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde Shoots At Cops, Killed In Retaliatory Fire: Thane Police

Police officers were also injured in the incident. The accused Akshay Shinde was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition and succumbed to his injuries, said Thane Police, reported ANI.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Badlapur rape case accused Akshay Shinde (right) | FPJ File Images

Akshay Shinde, the accused arrested in the case of sexually assaulting two girls in Badlapur school, reportedly snatched the police's weapon and opened fire on the police in the vehicle on Monday (September 23). Akshay Shinde was shot in the police retaliatory firing and later succumbed to his injuries, news agency ANI quoted Thane Police.

Police officers were also injured in the incident. The accused Akshay Shinde was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition and succumbed to his injuries, said Thane Police, reported ANI.

The incident reportedly took place near Mumbra bypass. The accused was being taken from Taloja to Badlapur.

The accused Akshay Shinde reportedly fired two bullets at the escorting cops. The cops fired in self-defence and the accused was shot in retaliatory firing. He later succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by Shivaji Hospital in Kalva.

FPJ Shorts
Manba Finance IPO Day 1: Subscribed 23.79 Times; Check Out GMP And Other Key Details
Manba Finance IPO Day 1: Subscribed 23.79 Times; Check Out GMP And Other Key Details
Mumbai: BMC's 'Gateway Plaza' Project Faces Delays Due To Stall Relocation And Heritage Objections, Completion Uncertain
Mumbai: BMC's 'Gateway Plaza' Project Faces Delays Due To Stall Relocation And Heritage Objections, Completion Uncertain
KC College (HSNC University, Mumbai) Organises National Conference On ‘Interrogating Sociology: Feminist (Re) Imagination'
KC College (HSNC University, Mumbai) Organises National Conference On ‘Interrogating Sociology: Feminist (Re) Imagination'
'After My Husband's Death, Son Wanted Me To Live Like His Wife': UP Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Widowed Mother
'After My Husband's Death, Son Wanted Me To Live Like His Wife': UP Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Widowed Mother
Read Also
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Man In Custody For Assaulting 2 Minor Girls Faces New Charge Of...
article-image

The Badlapur case where two school girls were allegedly sexually assaulted had caused a massive outrage in Badlapur where people took to Railway station and track to protest and demand justice. The incident snowballed into a major political controversy in Maharashtra with the opposition parties going all out against the ruling Mahayuti government.

The accused, Akshay Shinde, who worked as a peon in the school was held and slapped with serious charges. The issue also raised serious concerns regarding the safety of girls in schools as several discrepancies were found on the part of the school.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde Shoots At Cops, Killed In Retaliatory Fire: Thane Police

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde Shoots At Cops, Killed In Retaliatory Fire: Thane Police

Mumbai: BMC's 'Gateway Plaza' Project Faces Delays Due To Stall Relocation And Heritage Objections,...

Mumbai: BMC's 'Gateway Plaza' Project Faces Delays Due To Stall Relocation And Heritage Objections,...

Mumbai: Maha Govt Allots Bandra Plot, Not Utilised By Sunil Gavaskar, To Ajinkya Rahane For Cricket...

Mumbai: Maha Govt Allots Bandra Plot, Not Utilised By Sunil Gavaskar, To Ajinkya Rahane For Cricket...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Using 'Use & Throw' Policy, Wants To Remove Ajit Pawar From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Using 'Use & Throw' Policy, Wants To Remove Ajit Pawar From...

Western Railway To Dismantle Kandivali Station Staircase On Platform 4 For Skywalk Construction...

Western Railway To Dismantle Kandivali Station Staircase On Platform 4 For Skywalk Construction...