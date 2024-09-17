Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Man In Custody For Assaulting 2 Minor Girls Faces New Charge Of 'Unnatural Sex' From Ex-Wife

Main accused booked for ‘unnatural sex’ with ex-wife | File Image

Mumbai: Police have registered a fresh case of unnatural sex against the man accused of sexually assaulting two four-year-old girls at a school in Badlapur, Thane district.

The accused, who worked as an attendant, is already in custody for allegedly sexually molesting the girls inside the toilet of a school in Badlapur. Officials said that a 21-year-old woman – the second wife of the thrice married man – approached Boisar police and filed a case against him.

The woman married the accused four year ago and lived with him and his family in Badlapur, the officials said. He allegedly forced her to have “unnatural sex” with him, they said. The woman alerted her family members about the behaviour of the accused and later left him, she told the police.

The Boisar police filed a case under Section of 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code. They later transferred the case to Badlapur (East) station.

“The victim, along with a social worker, approached the police station to file a police report against her ex-husband for engaging in unnatural sex with her. Upon receiving the complaint, we registered a case,” the Senior Inspector at Boisar Police Station, Shirish Pawar, said.

Inspector Sanjay Shinde from Thane Police’s Crime Branch, which is now investigating the matter, confirmed that a case of “unnatural sex” was lodged at Boisar Police Station on September 4.

The accused had been working as a housekeeper for several years. He married three times in the past four years. Two wives left him shortly after marriage. The accused’s mother told the police that they could not adjust to family life with him. His third wife is five months pregnant and has been living with him and his family for the past year.