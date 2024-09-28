 Fought Lok Sabha Poll Like A 'Fakir', Was Unsure Of Victory, Says MP Supriya Sule Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are at fore, all political parties have geared up. Amid the heated political atmosphere, NCP (SP) leader and MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule said that she was not sure about her victory despite been a sitting MP. I fought like a 'fakir', she said. Sule defeated Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Supriya Sule | File

Mumbai: Since the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has divided, the politics in Maharashtra has been witnessing several twists and turns. Especially, politics in the Pune district- the bastion of the Pawar family, changed its course during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 after the political split in Pawar family. Sitting MP from Pune's Baramati, Supriya Sule had tough contest with her sister-in-law Sunetra, wife of her estranged cousin, the Deputy CM and Baramati MLA, Ajit Pawar.

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections now, Baramati is a political hot seat and much talked-about in the state. On Friday, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader and MP Supriya Sule said that she contested the Lok Sabha election from the Baramati seat like a 'fakir' and was not '100 per cent' sure of her victory, reported PTI.

'We Feel Closer to Congress': Supriya Sule On Speculation Of NCP (SP)-Congress Merger
Pawar V/s Pawar

Sule had a tough fight both politically and within the family. Sunetra Pawar was backed by BJP-led Mahayuti's national leaders, and CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis too campaigned for Pawar. However, Sule, daughter of veteran leader Sharad Pawar won with a high margin.

"In my own election, I was 100 per cent not sure that I am going to make it because I was fighting against all odds." Sule said her party and its symbol were taken away from her, referring to the split in the NCP. "I fought like a fakir (ascetic)," the MP said, reported PTI.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Using 'Use & Throw' Policy, Wants To Remove Ajit Pawar From...
About Party Symbol

Meanwhile, the NCP (SP) MP, Sule last week urged the Supreme Court to treat both factions of the NCP equally regarding their election symbols. Sule's comments came as her party sought "natural justice" from the apex court.

SC had previously ruled in favor of the Sharad Pawar faction, restricting Ajit Pawar's group from using the 'clock' symbol, arguing that it disrupted a level playing field. Sule emphasized the need for clarity regarding the symbols, stating that both factions should receive distinct symbols before the upcoming Maharashtra elections. 

