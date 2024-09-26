'We Feel Closer to Congress': Supriya Sule On Speculation Of NCP (SP)-Congress Merger

X

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday responded to speculation about a possible merger between the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress party, stating, "We feel closer to Congress ideologically."

Sule made these remarks during her participation in the India Today Conclave. When host Rahul Kanwal asked her, "There is a lot of talk, Supriya Ji, that at some point in the near, medium, or long-term future, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP may merge with the Congress party. How do you see this?"

In response, Sule said, "I can't speculate about what will happen, but we are very clear that our ideology aligns with Congress, and we feel closer to the Congress."

BIGGEST BREAKING 🚨



Supriya Sule predicts a possible merger of NCP with Congress party



“Our ideology is Congress & we feel close to Congress



So it is very much possible” ⚡



This will be a true MASTERSTROKE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kc5lcv0iH2 — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) September 25, 2024

During the event, Sule also reflected on the emotionally challenging Baramati Lok Sabha election, where she ran against her cousin Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar. Sule denied claims that the NCP split after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion because her father, Sharad Pawar, had chosen her as his political successor.

"The Baramati elections were emotionally painful for me as relationships are beyond blood. Power and money come and go. What matters is relationships," she said.

Supriya Sule defeated Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, by over 1.58 lakh votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Reflecting on her decision to stand by her father, Sule remarked, "I decided to stand by an 83-year-old man. The journey was important, not the outcome."

Ajit Pawar has publicly admitted on several occasions that fielding his wife against Sule was a mistake.

Sule reiterated that the party has a wealth of talent and emphasised that her father’s legacy could be passed to anyone deserving, adding that it will be the people who decide who carries it forward.