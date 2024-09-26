 'We Feel Closer to Congress': Supriya Sule On Speculation Of NCP (SP)-Congress Merger
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'We Feel Closer to Congress': Supriya Sule On Speculation Of NCP (SP)-Congress Merger

'We Feel Closer to Congress': Supriya Sule On Speculation Of NCP (SP)-Congress Merger

Sule denied claims that the NCP split after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion because her father, Sharad Pawar, had chosen her as his political successor.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
X

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday responded to speculation about a possible merger between the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress party, stating, "We feel closer to Congress ideologically."

Sule made these remarks during her participation in the India Today Conclave. When host Rahul Kanwal asked her, "There is a lot of talk, Supriya Ji, that at some point in the near, medium, or long-term future, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP may merge with the Congress party. How do you see this?"

In response, Sule said, "I can't speculate about what will happen, but we are very clear that our ideology aligns with Congress, and we feel closer to the Congress."

During the event, Sule also reflected on the emotionally challenging Baramati Lok Sabha election, where she ran against her cousin Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar. Sule denied claims that the NCP split after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion because her father, Sharad Pawar, had chosen her as his political successor.

FPJ Shorts
'BJP Has Finished Haryana,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi; Vows Caste Census & Employment Generation
'BJP Has Finished Haryana,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi; Vows Caste Census & Employment Generation
SC Grants Bail To Former TN Minister V Senthil Balaji In Money Laundering Case; Supporters Burst Crackers Outside Chennai Prison; Watch Video
SC Grants Bail To Former TN Minister V Senthil Balaji In Money Laundering Case; Supporters Burst Crackers Outside Chennai Prison; Watch Video
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: When & Where To Watch The Match On TV And Online In India
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: When & Where To Watch The Match On TV And Online In India
India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test To Be Shakib Al Hasan's Last If He Doesn't Get Farewell Match At Home In Mirpur
India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test To Be Shakib Al Hasan's Last If He Doesn't Get Farewell Match At Home In Mirpur

"The Baramati elections were emotionally painful for me as relationships are beyond blood. Power and money come and go. What matters is relationships," she said.

Supriya Sule defeated Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, by over 1.58 lakh votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Reflecting on her decision to stand by her father, Sule remarked, "I decided to stand by an 83-year-old man. The journey was important, not the outcome."

Ajit Pawar has publicly admitted on several occasions that fielding his wife against Sule was a mistake.

Sule reiterated that the party has a wealth of talent and emphasised that her father’s legacy could be passed to anyone deserving, adding that it will be the people who decide who carries it forward.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains: BMC Orders High-level Inquiry After Woman Drowns In Open Rainwater Drain In Andheri...

Mumbai Rains: BMC Orders High-level Inquiry After Woman Drowns In Open Rainwater Drain In Andheri...

Mumbai Rains: MMRCL-built Aarey Forest Subway Floods, People Troll Metro 3 Aqua Line; Video

Mumbai Rains: MMRCL-built Aarey Forest Subway Floods, People Troll Metro 3 Aqua Line; Video

'We Feel Closer to Congress': Supriya Sule On Speculation Of NCP (SP)-Congress Merger

'We Feel Closer to Congress': Supriya Sule On Speculation Of NCP (SP)-Congress Merger

Mumbai Rains: Day Starts Fine But Spells Of Rain Begin, Check Updates

Mumbai Rains: Day Starts Fine But Spells Of Rain Begin, Check Updates

'Is Going Live On Facebook The Only Job Of A Chief Minister?': Eknath Shinde Attacks Uddhav...

'Is Going Live On Facebook The Only Job Of A Chief Minister?': Eknath Shinde Attacks Uddhav...