Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Using 'Use & Throw' Policy, Wants To Remove Ajit Pawar From Mahayuti, Claims Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut claims BJP attemting to remove Ajit Pawar from Mahayuti

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections the political atmosphere is heated and both MVA and Mahayuti alliances are busy in poll strategies. At a time when the tensions within Mahayuti, especially between Shiv Sena ministers and Ajit Pawar has come to the fore, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that BJP is attempting the remove Ajit Pawar-led NCP from Mahayuti in a way to win more seats in Maharashtra.

Speaking with the media on Monday, Raut said that the election strategy of BJP is 'use & throw'. They are attempting to keep Ajit Pawar away which may help them win more seats in the upcoming elections. And Shinde Sena leaders are helping this BJP's plan."

However, Raut further said that after Ajit Pawar, it will be Eknath Shinde group which will fall prey to BJP's strategy. Raut also advised CM Shinde to be careful as he could be BJP's next target.

Tensions in Mahayuti

The discord within Mahayuti has come to the fore lately. HM Amit Shah during his Ganpati festival visit in Mumbai, held separate meetings with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. It was reported that Shah advised Mahayuti prevent internal tensions should not play out in the public. Notably, Ajit Pawar also skipped Mumbai's Coastal Road section inauguration event and did not accompany CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis to Amit Shah's visit to Ganpati pandals.

Pawar has been also busy with his election campaigns across Maharashtra, with NCP workers projecting him as new CM. There are also talks that ahead of state polls, Ajit Pawar may return to Sharad Pawar and patchup the political division.

'We are together at home', Says Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar

Amid talks on Ajit Pawar upset within Mahayuti and demand of groundworkers to patch up with Sharad Pawar, the veteran leader on Monday said that 'we are together at home at least'.

Speaking with the media the senior Pawar said that he and nephew Ajit Pawar are together as a family, but made it clear that the latter was heading a different political party. He responding to a query about the demand from 'various quarters in the state' that the uncle-nephew duo should come together again.

The NCP (SP) chief also said that MVA's attempt is to give a progressive alternative in Maharashtra. "Our observation is that the people of Maharashtra have made up their mind to give us (MVA) a chance in the ensuing elections,” he said, PTI report said.