Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Releases First List Of 38 Candidates, Including 32 Incumbents

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar | File Photo

The NCP (Ajit Pawar) on Wednesday released its first list of 38 candidates for the assembly election. The announcement followed the release of the first list by Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena late Tuesday night.

The NCP list includes 32 incumbent legislators and six new candidates, with more names to be announced on Thursday, the party’s state president, Sunil Tatkare, said.

Notably, the new candidates have joined the party recently and include Rajkumar Badole (Arjuni Morgaon), Hiraman Khoskar (Igatpuri), Sulabha Khodke (Amravati City), Bharat Gavit (Navapur), Nirmala Vitekar (Pathri), and Najib Mulla (Mumbra-Kalwa).

Among the sitting MLAs in the list are nine ministers, Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, and four women. However, the candidacies of Nawab Malik and his daughter Sana have been put on hold.

Nawab Malik has expressed an interest in contesting from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar, while leaving his Anushakti Nagar seat to Sana. Their candidacies face opposition from the BJP.

The NCP plans to contest three seats in Mumbai, but names of these candidates have not yet been revealed. Additionally, the candidacy of existing MLA Sunil Tingre from Vadgaon Sheri, Pune, has also been suspended amid controversy related to a hit-and-run case involving a prominent developer’s son.

Samir Bhujbal’s name was notably absent from the list as well. He had hoped to contest from Nandgaon, Nashik, but faced competition from the BJP’s Suhas Kande, leaving him with no option but to support his uncle, Chhagan Bhujbal, in Yeola.

In a competitive race, Najeeb Mulla of the NCP will challenge incumbent MLA Jeetendra Awhad, who has strong backing in the Mumbra and Kalwa areas. Ajit Pawar has reportedly focused efforts on Mulla to secure a win against Awhad, a vocal critic of Pawar following a split in the NCP.

Key names:

Baramati: Ajit Pawar

Yeola: Chhagan Bhujbal

Ambegaon: Dilip Walse Patil

Kagal: Hasan Mushrif

Parli: Dhananjay Munde

Dindori: Narhari Zirwal

Aheri: Dharmaraobaba Atram

Shrivardhan: Aditi Tatkare

Amalner: Anil Bhaidas Patil

Udgir: Sanjay Bansode

Arjuni Morgaon: Rajkumar Badole

Indapur: Dattatraya Bharane

Igatpuri: Hiraman Khoskar

Amravati City: Sulabha Khodke

Mumbra-Kalwa: Najib Mulla