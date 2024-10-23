Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Setback As Sandeep Naik Joins NCP-SP

Sandeep Naik | Facebook

Mumbai: If not now, when? Newcomers and heirs of heavyweight leaders alike are queuing up to defect to another party to ensure victory in the assembly election. One such prominent defector is Sandeep Naik, son of senior BJP leader Ganesh Naik, who joined the NCP (SP) on Tuesday.

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar attended a grand event organised by Naik’s supporters at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, in Vashi, where NCP state president Jayant Patil was also present. Naik is likely to contest from Belapur, the assembly constituency currently represented by the BJP MLA Manda Mhatre.

A Serious Setback For BJP

The move is a serious setback to the BJP since it has nominated Sandeep’s father Ganesh Naik from Airoli while ignoring him for Belapur. Despite being in the same party, both Mhatre and Naik are arch-political rivals. Before joining the NCP, Naik quit as the district chief of the BJP. He joined along with the 25 former corporators of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Nilesh Rane Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

Nilesh Rane, son of former Union minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane, announced his decision to join Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday. He is expected to contest from Kudal (District Sindhudurg) against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik.

Rane decided to change sides as Kudal constituency is with the Shiv Sena. His decision comes after the Malvan statue collapse, which was used by Vaibhav Naik to target the Rane family. Nilesh’s younger brother, Nitesh Rane, represents the neighbouring Kankavali constituency and the BJP has announced his name in the first list of candidates. Nilesh was elected from RatnagiriSindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency as the Congress candidate in 2009.