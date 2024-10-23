 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Son Amit To Make Electoral Debut From Mahim Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Son Amit To Make Electoral Debut From Mahim Seat

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Son Amit To Make Electoral Debut From Mahim Seat

Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, will make his electoral debut from Mahim assembly seat in central Mumbai, as per the list of candidates announced by the party for the Maharashtra elections.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 02:11 AM IST
article-image
(R to L) Home Minister Amit Shah, MNS leader Raj Thackeray, and Thackeray's son Amit | X

Mumbai, Oct 22: Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, will make his electoral debut from Mahim assembly seat in central Mumbai, as per the list of candidates announced by the party for the Maharashtra elections.

Amit will be the third person from the extended Thackeray family to contest an election. His father and MNS chief Raj Thackeray has never contested any poll.

Amit's second cousin Aaditya Thackeray -- Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's son -- made his debut by winning from neighbouring Worli seat in the 2019 assembly polls. Uddhav Thackeray himself was elected to the legislative council in 2020 after he became Maharashtra chief minister.

Mahim is a mix of predominantly upper-class Maharashtrian and a sizable cosmopolitan and minority vote. The headquarters of the Shiv Sena -- now with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction -- is located in the area.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29
Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29
POCSO Case: Ekta Kapoor, Mother Shobha Not Involved In Daily Operations, Says Alt Balaji Telefilms
POCSO Case: Ekta Kapoor, Mother Shobha Not Involved In Daily Operations, Says Alt Balaji Telefilms
Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Puts Interim Stay On Suspension Of Doctors Accused Of 'Threat Culture'
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Puts Interim Stay On Suspension Of Doctors Accused Of 'Threat Culture'

The constituency has always been with the undivided Shiv Sena or the MNS since 1990. In 2009, MNS's Nitin Sardesai had won from Mahim.The MNS released its first list of 45 candidates for the November 20 polls. Sixteen of these seats are in Mumbai.

It fielded Sandeep Deshpande from Worli in south-central Mumbai where he is likely to take on Aaditya Thackeray.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Raj Thackeray Names MNS Candidates For Kalyan, Thane; BJP Picks Sulbha...
article-image

Pramod Patil, the only MNS MLA in the outgoing assembly, was renominated from Kalyan rural seat in neighbouring Thane district. The party fielded Avinash Jadhav from Thane city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29

Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra...

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Son Amit To Make Electoral Debut From...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Son Amit To Make Electoral Debut From...

Mumbai: Recent Heavy Rains At Bhatsa Reservoir Lead To Contaminated Water Supply To City

Mumbai: Recent Heavy Rains At Bhatsa Reservoir Lead To Contaminated Water Supply To City

Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Boy Injured, Man Dies In 2 Separate Highway Accident

Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Boy Injured, Man Dies In 2 Separate Highway Accident