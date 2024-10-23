 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Releases First List Of 45 Candidates; CM To Contest From Kopri-Panchpakhadi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Releases First List Of 45 Candidates; CM To Contest From Kopri-Panchpakhadi

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Releases First List Of 45 Candidates; CM To Contest From Kopri-Panchpakhadi

The Shiv Sena on late Tuesday night released its first list of 45 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, nominating Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri -Panchpakhadi in Thane city and over half a dozen Cabinet members from their respective seats.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai, Oct 22: The Shiv Sena on late Tuesday night released its first list of 45 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, nominating Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri -Panchpakhadi in Thane city and over half a dozen Cabinet members from their respective seats.

The ruling party has re-nominated almost all the MLAs who backed Shinde when he led a revolt against the then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022. Shinde will seek re-election from Kopri -Panchpakhadi in adjoining Thane city.

The party has fielded ministers Gulabrao Patil, Deepak Kesarkar, Abdul Sattar and Shamburaj Desai from Jalgaon Rural, Sawantwadi, Sillod and Patan, respectively.

Another cabinet member, Dada Bhuse, will contest from the Malegaon Outer assembly constituency in Nashik district. Ministers Uday Samant and Tanaji Sawant have been fielded from Ratnagiri and Paranda, respectively.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29
Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29
POCSO Case: Ekta Kapoor, Mother Shobha Not Involved In Daily Operations, Says Alt Balaji Telefilms
POCSO Case: Ekta Kapoor, Mother Shobha Not Involved In Daily Operations, Says Alt Balaji Telefilms
Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Puts Interim Stay On Suspension Of Doctors Accused Of 'Threat Culture'
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Puts Interim Stay On Suspension Of Doctors Accused Of 'Threat Culture'

Another prominent leader Sada Sarvankar will fight the polls from Mahim in Mumbai.

The party has also fielded kin of several MLAs. From Rajapur, it has given ticket to Kiran Samant, brother of minister Uday Samant. Suhas Babar, son of the late legislator Anil Babar, will contest from Khanapur in Sangli district.

Manisha Waikar, wife of Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North-West Ravindra Waikar, has been fielded from Jogeshwari (East), while Abhijit Adsul, son of Sena leader and former Union minister Anand Adsul, will contest from Daryapur in Amravati district.

Vilas Bhumre, son of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Lok Sabha MP Sandipan Bhumre, will contest from Paithan.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Navi Mumbai BJP Chief Sandeep Naik Joins NCP Sharad Pawar...
article-image

With this, the Shiv Sena has become the second major political party to release its list of candidates. Its ally BJP had released a list of 99 candidates on Sunday last.

The ruling Mahayuti, which consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, is yet to announce its seat-sharing deal for polls to the 288-member assembly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooters Practiced Firing 30 Rounds Near Karjat Waterfall, Reveals Crime...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooters Practiced Firing 30 Rounds Near Karjat Waterfall, Reveals Crime...

Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29

Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra...

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Son Amit To Make Electoral Debut From...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Son Amit To Make Electoral Debut From...

Mumbai: Recent Heavy Rains At Bhatsa Reservoir Lead To Contaminated Water Supply To City

Mumbai: Recent Heavy Rains At Bhatsa Reservoir Lead To Contaminated Water Supply To City