Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Navi Mumbai BJP Chief Sandeep Naik Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction After Ticket Denied From Belapur

Navi Mumbai BJP Chief Sandeep Naik joins Sharad Pawar's NCP after ticket denial, signaling a major political shift ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Navi mumbai: In a significant development that would change the equation within Navi Mumbai’s political circles ahead of November 20 elections, Sandeep Naik, the Navi Mumbai BJP chief and son of former minister Ganesh Naik, has defected from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and is likely to fight the elections from Belapur constituency.

Sandeep Naik's defection is in the wake of the saffron party re-imposing its faith in the sitting MLA Manda Mhatre. Naik family’s rivalry with the sitting Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre goes back a long time with both the parties not leaving an opportunity to ‘insult’ each other publicly.

It is also a significant blow to the BJP, given Naik’s influential position in Navi Mumbai politics and his lineage as the son of Ganesh Naik, a seasoned politician with a substantial support base. The Naik family's political sway in the region has been well-established, making this shift particularly impactful.

"I believe in the NCP's vision for Navi Mumbai's development and the welfare of its people. My decision is driven by a commitment to serve the citizens better and address the pressing issues faced by our constituency," Sandeep Naik said after joining the NCP (SP) and emphasized that his move was not just a political strategy, but a step towards realizing the developmental aspirations of Belapur's residents.

"I am happy to join the party led by Sharad Pawar since he always respects a grassroot worker. I will continue to work for the city's development under the guidance of Pawar," Naik said.

Naik and his supporters were welcomed into the party by the state unit chief of NCP (SP), Jayant Patil. The party expressed confidence in his leadership and his ability to strengthen the party's presence in Navi Mumbai. "Sandeep's inclusion will undoubtedly bolster our efforts to bring about positive change in the region. His experience and dedication align with our party's goals," Patil said after inducting Naik into the party.

The BJP, on the other hand, has expressed disappointment over Naik's departure. The party has termed his decision as unexpected but expressed confidence that its candidate Manda Mhatre will register a resounding victory from the constituency, irrespective of the opponent.

Naik's defection has stirred the political landscape in Navi Mumbai, setting the stage for a highly contested election in Belapur. As the campaign unfolds, it remains to be seen how this move will influence voter sentiment and the overall election dynamics in the region.