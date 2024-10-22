 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Meets NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Ahead Of MVA Seat-Sharing Meeting
Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations for the upcoming elections to 288 Assembly seats in the State. Voting in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. Counting will be held on November 23.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat | ANI

Mumbai: Congress state legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday met with Sharad Pawar of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ahead of today's meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents, which includes two parties and Shiv Sena (UBT) on seat-sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said "Congress' senior leader Balasaheb Thorat who was in Delhi has come to meet Sharad Pawar today morning. Later, he will go to Matoshree and then we Uddhav Thackeray and other Shiv Sena leaders will have a meeting with Congress leaders and then we will see what to do, but everything is fine as of now..."

Yesterday, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had met in the national capital to finalise candidates for the assembly polls.

Statement Of Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said that the final decision on all 288 seats for MVA for the Maharashtra assembly election will be made by this evening.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Wadettiwar said, "We will finalise the 17 seats. There are issues on six to seven seats in Vidarbha and that too will be resolved. We are going to contest as Aghadi...Since 3 parties are sharing 288 seats, it took a little time...The final decision on all 288 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi will be made by tomorrow evening."

Congress Election In-Charge For Maharashtra Assembly Election Ramesh Chennithala Refuted Reports Of Differences Among INDIA Alliance Partners

Congress election in-charge for Maharashtra assembly elections, Ramesh Chennithala refuted reports of differences among the INDIA alliance partners in the state.

"There are no differences (in Maha Vikas Aghadi). We are united. Talks are going on regarding seats, it will be resolved soon," Chennithala said.

Parties Intensify Their Preparations For Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress won 42 seats.

