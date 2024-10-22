Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Distributes AB Forms To Candidates Ahead Of Official List Announcement

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Following the BJP's announcement of its first list of candidates, its allies, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are finalizing their own candidate lists. On Monday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar took the unusual step of issuing AB forms, which are required to file nomination papers with the Election Commission, even though his party has not yet announced its candidates.

So far, the NCP has distributed AB forms to 17 candidates, with Pawar calling them to his official residence, Devgiri Bungalow, for the occasion. Hiraman Khoskar, the MLA from the Igatpuri constituency, received his AB form on Monday afternoon and presented it to the media. He expressed frustration with the Congress party, stating, “For the last two months, I have been visiting Congress offices, but they did not respond. We thought they would deceive us, so I came to NCP Ajit Pawar.”

Khoskar was previously expelled from Congress for cross-voting during the state council elections in June. He highlighted the support he has, noting that around 500 people accompanied him to receive the form, most of whom are village sarpanch's from his constituency.

Bharat Gavit, another candidate who received an AB form, announced his intention to contest from the Navapur constituency in Nandurbar. He expressed confidence in his chances, stating, “The situation was different during the Lok Sabha election, but I am confident about my victory.”

NCP spokesperson Anand Paranjpe also commented on the distribution of the AB forms, expressing surprise at Khoskar showcasing the form publicly. He confirmed that the party's candidate list is ready but awaiting clearance for the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency, which will delay its release.

Other candidates who received AB forms from the NCP include Rajesh Vitekar, Sanjay Bansode, Chetan Tupe, Sunil Tingre, Dilip Walse-Patil, Daulat Daroda, Rajesh Patil, Dattatray Bharne, Ashutosh Kale, Narhari Zirwal, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Babasaheb Patil, among others.