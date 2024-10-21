 Chinchwad Assembly Seat: NCP's Nana Kate Makes Stand Clear, Says 'Won't Campaign For BJP's Shankar Jagtap' (EXCLUSIVE)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChinchwad Assembly Seat: NCP's Nana Kate Makes Stand Clear, Says 'Won't Campaign For BJP's Shankar Jagtap' (EXCLUSIVE)

Chinchwad Assembly Seat: NCP's Nana Kate Makes Stand Clear, Says 'Won't Campaign For BJP's Shankar Jagtap' (EXCLUSIVE)

Laxman Jagtap held the Chinchwad seat from 2009. However, after his passing in 2023, a bypoll was held and his wife Ashwini Jagtap was nominated by the BJP. Nana Kate fought against her but faced a defeat

Gaurav KadamUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Chinchwad Assembly Seat: NCP's Nana Kate Makes Stand Clear, Says 'Won't Campaign For BJP's Shankar Jagtap' (EXCLUSIVE) | Facebook

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied the ticket to its incumbent MLA Ashwini Jagtap to contest the upcoming elections from the Chinchwad Assembly seat. Instead, her brother-in-law, Shankar Jagtap, who is the party's Pimpri-Chinchwad chief, has secured the candidacy. This decision has upset BJP's ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and its leaders in Chinchwad have made it clear that they won't be campaigning for Jagtap.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Nana Kate, who is keen on contesting the polls, said, "A meeting was held of all the former corporators and current and former office bearers of the NCP in Chinchwad. We have decided to not campaign for the BJP candidate. Instead, any one of us will stand for the elections, and the rest of us will campaign for that candidate."

Read Also
Kothrud Assembly Seat: Ujwal Keskar To Contest As Independent After BJP Gives Ticket To 'Outsider'...
article-image

Kate also emphasised that he and his supporters would seek a ticket from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). If they don't receive a positive response, they will consider the option of contesting as an independent, he said.

"From the outset, Ajit (dada) told me to keep in touch with the voters, and accordingly, I followed his instructions. However, now this seat has gone to the BJP. I feel betrayed," he added.

FPJ Shorts
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Surged 7% After Ministry Of Defence Awards Them With A Letter Of Intent Worth ₹491 Crore
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Surged 7% After Ministry Of Defence Awards Them With A Letter Of Intent Worth ₹491 Crore
Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here
Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here
Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common Greetings In Local Language To Facilitate Passengers
Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common Greetings In Local Language To Facilitate Passengers
'Felt It Was Important To Speak Up': Fakhar Zaman Responds To PCB's Show Cause Notice Over His Tweet On Babar Azam's Omission From Test Squad
'Felt It Was Important To Speak Up': Fakhar Zaman Responds To PCB's Show Cause Notice Over His Tweet On Babar Azam's Omission From Test Squad

Laxman Jagtap held the Chinchwad seat from 2009. However, after his passing in 2023, a bypoll was held and his wife Ashwini Jagtap was nominated by the BJP. Kate fought against her but faced a defeat.

Read Also
AAP’s Decision On Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Polls To Be Announced In Next 2 Days: Mukund...
article-image

Recently, it was reported that Ajit Pawar had offered BJP to exchange any other seat in the state for Chinchwad. Pawar had apparently given this proposal to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and mentioned that if this issue was not resolved at the state level, he would head to Delhi to speak to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, this did not materialise, and the seat remained with the BJP. It will now be interesting to see whether Kate joins MVA and contests against Jagtap.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: FDA To Conduct Special Drive To Crack Down On Adulterated Food Items During Diwali

Pune: FDA To Conduct Special Drive To Crack Down On Adulterated Food Items During Diwali

Chinchwad Assembly Seat: NCP's Nana Kate Makes Stand Clear, Says 'Won't Campaign For BJP's Shankar...

Chinchwad Assembly Seat: NCP's Nana Kate Makes Stand Clear, Says 'Won't Campaign For BJP's Shankar...

Pune: Jagdish Mulik's Wadgaon Sheri Missing from BJP's First List; Will NCP's Sunil Tingre Get the...

Pune: Jagdish Mulik's Wadgaon Sheri Missing from BJP's First List; Will NCP's Sunil Tingre Get the...

AAP’s Decision On Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Polls To Be Announced In Next 2 Days: Mukund...

AAP’s Decision On Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Polls To Be Announced In Next 2 Days: Mukund...

Pune: Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Cantonment MLA Sunil Kamble Not in BJP's 1st Assembly Polls...

Pune: Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Cantonment MLA Sunil Kamble Not in BJP's 1st Assembly Polls...