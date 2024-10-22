Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Labels BJP As 'Biggest Enemy' Of Farmers, Calls For Removal Of Double Engine Govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge | File Photo

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday called the BJP the “biggest enemy” of farmers in Maharashtra and claimed that the state has decided that the welfare of farmers would only take place “after removing the double engine government” of the saffron party.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote: “Maharashtra has decided that farmers will benefit only by removing BJP’s double engine government from power! Maharashtra demands MahaParivartan!”

“The BJP is the biggest enemy of Maharashtra’s farmers. 20,000 farmers committed suicide. Huge cut in funding in farming. Promise of Rs20,000 crore water grid turned out to be false. Promise of making Maharashtra drought-free is a ‘jumla’,” he said.

The Congress leader also attacked the BJP over its “refusal to give compensation to farmers” while insurance companies are provided with Rs 8,000 crore.

He hit out at the BJP over the export ban and high export duty burden on onion and soybean farmers and the huge drop in cotton and sugarcane production.

Kharge claimed that the state’s milk cooperatives were in crisis, and the government itself had admitted it. Kharge also claimed that the state had falsely promised to make Maharashtra drought free.