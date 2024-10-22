 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Labels BJP As 'Biggest Enemy' Of Farmers, Calls For Removal Of Double Engine Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Labels BJP As 'Biggest Enemy' Of Farmers, Calls For Removal Of Double Engine Govt

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Labels BJP As 'Biggest Enemy' Of Farmers, Calls For Removal Of Double Engine Govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday called the BJP the “biggest enemy” of farmers in Maharashtra and claimed that the state has decided that the welfare of farmers would only take place “after removing the double engine government” of the saffron party.

Gaurav Vivek BhatnagarUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:15 AM IST
article-image
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge | File Photo

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday called the BJP the “biggest enemy” of farmers in Maharashtra and claimed that the state has decided that the welfare of farmers would only take place “after removing the double engine government” of the saffron party.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote: “Maharashtra has decided that farmers will benefit only by removing BJP’s double engine government from power! Maharashtra demands MahaParivartan!”

“The BJP is the biggest enemy of Maharashtra’s farmers. 20,000 farmers committed suicide. Huge cut in funding in farming. Promise of Rs20,000 crore water grid turned out to be false. Promise of making Maharashtra drought-free is a ‘jumla’,” he said.

The Congress leader also attacked the BJP over its “refusal to give compensation to farmers” while insurance companies are provided with Rs 8,000 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Malegaon Blast Case: Victims Urge Court For Conviction And Maximum Punishment For Accused
Malegaon Blast Case: Victims Urge Court For Conviction And Maximum Punishment For Accused
Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Lawyer Arrested For Cheating Client Of ₹2.3 Crore With Fake High Court Order; Remanded In Custody Until October 24
Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Lawyer Arrested For Cheating Client Of ₹2.3 Crore With Fake High Court Order; Remanded In Custody Until October 24
Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Suicide In Sakinaka, Family Alleges ‘Murdered’ By Husband
Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Suicide In Sakinaka, Family Alleges ‘Murdered’ By Husband
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Finalises Candidates In Central Election Committee Meeting; VIDEO
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Finalises Candidates In Central Election Committee Meeting; VIDEO

He hit out at the BJP over the export ban and high export duty burden on onion and soybean farmers and the huge drop in cotton and sugarcane production.

Read Also
'Congress Will Ensure Restoration Of Statehood In J&K,' Says Mallikarjun Kharge After Omar Abdullah...
article-image

Kharge claimed that the state’s milk cooperatives were in crisis, and the government itself had admitted it. Kharge also claimed that the state had falsely promised to make Maharashtra drought free.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malegaon Blast Case: Victims Urge Court For Conviction And Maximum Punishment For Accused

Malegaon Blast Case: Victims Urge Court For Conviction And Maximum Punishment For Accused

Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Lawyer Arrested For Cheating Client Of ₹2.3 Crore With Fake High Court Order;...

Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Lawyer Arrested For Cheating Client Of ₹2.3 Crore With Fake High Court Order;...

Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Suicide In Sakinaka, Family Alleges ‘Murdered’ By Husband

Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Suicide In Sakinaka, Family Alleges ‘Murdered’ By Husband

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Finalises Candidates In Central Election Committee...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Finalises Candidates In Central Election Committee...

Bombay HC Directs Release Of EVMs Sealed After Legal Dispute Over Thane Seat Elections

Bombay HC Directs Release Of EVMs Sealed After Legal Dispute Over Thane Seat Elections