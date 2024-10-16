'Congress Will Ensure Restoration Of Statehood In J&K,' Says Mallikarjun Kharge After Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As Chief Minister

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | ANI

Srinagar: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday reaffirmed his party's commitment to restoring statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, following Omar Abdullah's swearing-in as the region's chief minister.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "I have come here to congratulate him. We are happy that our alliance partner became the CM and democracy has been established here after a long time...we will ensure that statehood is restored here."

#WATCH | Srinagar: On Omar Abdullah took oath as J&K CM, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "I have come here to congratulate him. We are happy that our alliance partner became the CM and democracy has been established here after a long time...we will ensure that…

Congress Leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir's Appeal To PM Modi

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir urged the Prime Minister to respond swiftly to the people's mandate and restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Mir said, "The people have given their mandate to restore the status of state. It was our first agenda. The PM also made this commitment to restore the state after the delimitation, then the election. The formation of a cabinet (in J&K) is the third step. We would want the PM to respond as soon as possible to the mandate of the people...We want to say that give us the state, we will run the cabinet."

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | After attending the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir says, "The people have given their mandate to restore the status of state. It was our first agenda. The PM also made…

Statement Of PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

Earlier, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the people here have been witnessing a difficult time after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and now the new government must bring in its first resolution concerning it.

"I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir on getting a stable government after a long time. J-K has been facing a difficult time since August 2019 (after the abrogation of Article 370). They have given a mandate with great hope thinking that the wrong decision taken will be condemned on the floor of the House," said Mufti.

#WATCH | Srinagar: After attending the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says "People have given a mandate with great hope thinking that the wrong decision taken on 5th August, 2019 will be condemned on the…

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah Sworn-In As The CM Of J&K

Earlier in the day, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Saxena administered the oath of office to Abdullah and his council of ministers at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

#WATCH | Omar Abdullah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.



The leaders from INDIA bloc including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, AAP…

NC leader Surinder Kumar Choudhary took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

NC MLA from Mendhar Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar from Rafiabad, Sakina Itoo from DH Pora, and Surinder Kumar Chowdhary were also administered oaths by LG Sinha as ministers in Cabinet.

Independent MLA from Chhamb assembly seat Satish Sharma was given a place in the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with many INDIA alliance leaders, were also present for the swearing-in ceremony.

On August 2019, the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.