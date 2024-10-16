 'We Have A Lot To Do,' Says Omar Abdullah Ahead Of Taking Oath As New Chief Minister Of Jammu & Kashmir
Omar Abdullah's grandfather, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, was the first Prime Minister of JK after its accession to India and later served as Chief Minister. Omar's father Farooq Abdullah has been the CM of the erstwhile state thrice.

Updated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Omar Abdullah | JKNC

Srinagar: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir CM-designate Omar Abdullah on Wednesday offered floral tributes at the Mazar-e-Anwar of "Sher-e-Kashmir" Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, in Srinagar.

article-image

Speaking after he offered prayers Omar Abdullah said his government has a lot to do for the people of the region.

"We have a lot to do. We have to give people the hope that this is their government and they will be heard. They were not being heard for the last 5-6 years. It will be our responsibility to listen to them and act on it,." he said

"I have some strange distinctions. I was the last chief minister to serve a full six-year term. Now I'll be the first chief minister of the Union territory of J&K. The last distinction, as in the one of serving six years, I'm quite happy about...I hope that the status of a union territory is a temporary one. We look forward to working in cooperation with government of India to resolve the people's problems and the best way to do that would be to start by restoring statehood to J&K, " he added.

About The Oath-Taking Ceremony

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar and the oath of office to Abdullah along with his council of ministers will be administered by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

This will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the former state into two Union Territories.

Omar, a former Member of Parliament was the Chief Minister of the erstwhile state between 2009-2015. He had also served as Union Minister of State for External Affairs in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's NDA government from 2001 to 2002.

article-image

Jammu and Kashmir was under the Presidential rule since 2018, after the Bharatiya Janata Party withdrew its support from the coalition government with Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP).

President's Rule Revoked

Recently, the president's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, clearing the way for the formation of a new government following the recently concluded Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

In an invitation letter shared by Omar Abdullah on X from LG Manoj Sinha, it said, "I have received a letter of 11th October, 2024 from Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, wherein it has been informed that you have been unanimously elected as Leader of the Legislature Party."

"As separately settled, I shall administer Oath of Office and Secrecy to you, and to those recommended by you for induction as members of your Council of Ministers, at SKICC, Srinagar on 16th October 2024 at 11:30 a.m. I take this opportunity to wish you a highly productive tenure and success in your endeavors in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," LG Sinha said in a letter to Omar.

Many INDIA Bloc leaders will take part in the oath-taking ceremony of the JKNC Vice President today. Leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, Prakash Karat, Supriya Sule, and Kanimozhi have arrived in Srinagar to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) shared pictures of leaders in a post on X.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav; Nationalist Congress Party's (Sharad Pawar) working president Supriya Sule; Communist Party of India (Marxist) central committee's interim leader Prakash Karat; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) deputy general secretary Kanimozhi; CPI(M) general secretary D Raja arrived in Srinagar to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

