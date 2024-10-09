Resolution For Restoring Jammu And Kashmir Statehood Will Be Passed In First Cabinet Meet: Omar Abdullah

(File photo) National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah | File

Srinagar: Omar Abdullah, the vice-president of National Conference (NC) said on Wednesday (October 9) that the cabinet of Congress-NC government in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will pass a resolution of restoration of statehood in its very first meeting.

"After the formation of the government, I hope in the first cabinet meeting, the cabinet will pass a resolution impressing upon the Centre to restore the statehood. The government should then take that resolution to the prime minister," said Abdullah as quoted by Press Trust of India.

"Delimitation has happened, the elections have now taken place as well. So, only the statehood remains which should be restored," he added.

Abdullah further said that he had hope that the government in the union territory will run in a smooth manner unlike that in Delhi.

"There is a difference between us and Delhi. Delhi was never a state. No one promised Delhi a statehood. Jammu and Kashmir was a state before 2019. We have been promised the restoration of statehood by the prime minister, the home minister and other senior ministers who have said that three steps will be taken in J-K - delimitation, election and then statehood.

Jammu and Kashmir, formerly a state, was converted into a union territory in August, 2019 when the central government abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state. The existence of legislature of Jammu and Kashmir was retained. Ladakh, which was part of Jammu and Kashmir state was carved out and made into a separate union territory.

In the recently concluded elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress-National Conference alliance won 42 out of 90 seats of the assembly and will form government. Omar Abdullah is widely seen to become CM of Jammu and Kashmir again.