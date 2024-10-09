J&K Elections 2024: Meet Shagun Parihar, Youngest Winner In Assembly Polls, Whose Dad Was Killed By Hizbul Terrorists |

Srinagar: At just 29 years old, Shagun Parihar made history by becoming the youngest winner of the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Her victory is remarkable not only because she is one of just three women to win in these elections but also due to the challenging circumstances in which she campaigned and won. Shagun secured her victory in Kishtwar, a district long affected by militancy, overcoming personal tragedy and tough political competition.

More About Shagun Parihar

Shagun’s candidacy was deeply personal, driven by the assassination of her father, Ajit Parihar, and her uncle Anil Parihar, both prominent BJP leaders, by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in 2018. Initially focused on her academic career, as she is currently pursuing a PhD, Shagun had no intentions of entering politics. However, the tragic loss of her father and a sense of responsibility toward her community pushed her to step into the political arena.

In the tightly contested election, Shagun defeated Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, a former minister and stalwart of the National Conference (NC), and Firdous Ahmed Tak of the PDP. She won by a narrow margin, securing 29,053 votes, surpassing Kichloo by just 521 votes.

Importance Of Shagun's Victory In Kishtwar

Her victory was also a strategic win for the BJP, which aimed to expand its influence in Kishtwar, a district with a predominantly Muslim population and a smaller Hindu community. Historically, Kishtwar had been an NC stronghold, with the party winning the seat five times. The BJP first captured the seat in 2014 with Sunil Sharma and Shagun’s win cemented the party’s growing presence in the region.

During the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Shagun’s personal loss, calling her a symbol of the BJP’s commitment to eradicating terrorism. Shagun, for her part, promised to focus on peace and prosperity in Kishtwar, aiming to bring happiness and security to the region’s families.