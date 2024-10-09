 J&K Elections 2024: Meet Shagun Parihar, Youngest Winner In Assembly Polls, Whose Dad Was Killed By Hizbul Terrorists
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K Elections 2024: Meet Shagun Parihar, Youngest Winner In Assembly Polls, Whose Dad Was Killed By Hizbul Terrorists

J&K Elections 2024: Meet Shagun Parihar, Youngest Winner In Assembly Polls, Whose Dad Was Killed By Hizbul Terrorists

Shagun’s candidacy was deeply personal, driven by the assassination of her father, Ajit Parihar, and her uncle Anil Parihar, both prominent BJP leaders, by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in 2018.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
J&K Elections 2024: Meet Shagun Parihar, Youngest Winner In Assembly Polls, Whose Dad Was Killed By Hizbul Terrorists |

Srinagar: At just 29 years old, Shagun Parihar made history by becoming the youngest winner of the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Her victory is remarkable not only because she is one of just three women to win in these elections but also due to the challenging circumstances in which she campaigned and won. Shagun secured her victory in Kishtwar, a district long affected by militancy, overcoming personal tragedy and tough political competition.

More About Shagun Parihar

Shagun’s candidacy was deeply personal, driven by the assassination of her father, Ajit Parihar, and her uncle Anil Parihar, both prominent BJP leaders, by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in 2018. Initially focused on her academic career, as she is currently pursuing a PhD, Shagun had no intentions of entering politics. However, the tragic loss of her father and a sense of responsibility toward her community pushed her to step into the political arena.

In the tightly contested election, Shagun defeated Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, a former minister and stalwart of the National Conference (NC), and Firdous Ahmed Tak of the PDP. She won by a narrow margin, securing 29,053 votes, surpassing Kichloo by just 521 votes.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Oscar Bruzon, The Spanish Coach Aiming To Revive East Bengal's Fortunes In Indian Super League
Meet Oscar Bruzon, The Spanish Coach Aiming To Revive East Bengal's Fortunes In Indian Super League
Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade To Open Its 1st Overseas Campus In Dubai
Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade To Open Its 1st Overseas Campus In Dubai
Torrent Power Shares Surge 9% On BSE After Receiving 2 MoU From Maharashtra State Electricity
Torrent Power Shares Surge 9% On BSE After Receiving 2 MoU From Maharashtra State Electricity
ADRE SLRC 2024 Grade 3 Answer Key Released; Check NOW!
ADRE SLRC 2024 Grade 3 Answer Key Released; Check NOW!
Read Also
J&K Assembly Election Results: Check The List Of 'Lucky' Candidates Who Won With Less Than 1,000...
article-image

Importance Of Shagun's Victory In Kishtwar

Her victory was also a strategic win for the BJP, which aimed to expand its influence in Kishtwar, a district with a predominantly Muslim population and a smaller Hindu community. Historically, Kishtwar had been an NC stronghold, with the party winning the seat five times. The BJP first captured the seat in 2014 with Sunil Sharma and Shagun’s win cemented the party’s growing presence in the region.

During the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Shagun’s personal loss, calling her a symbol of the BJP’s commitment to eradicating terrorism. Shagun, for her part, promised to focus on peace and prosperity in Kishtwar, aiming to bring happiness and security to the region’s families.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhubaneswar: Drunk Foreign Woman Creates Ruckus At Capital Hospital, Hugs Dead Body; Police Take 3...

Bhubaneswar: Drunk Foreign Woman Creates Ruckus At Capital Hospital, Hugs Dead Body; Police Take 3...

National Space Commission Approves India’s Fifth Lunar Mission 'Lupex': Here Is Everything You...

National Space Commission Approves India’s Fifth Lunar Mission 'Lupex': Here Is Everything You...

Uber's Bangalore GSS Tech Team Speeds Up Global Expansion With AI-Driven Localisation

Uber's Bangalore GSS Tech Team Speeds Up Global Expansion With AI-Driven Localisation

Resolution For Restoring Jammu And Kashmir Statehood Will Be Passed In First Cabinet Meet: Omar...

Resolution For Restoring Jammu And Kashmir Statehood Will Be Passed In First Cabinet Meet: Omar...

'Congress Is The New Muslim League,' Says BJP National Spokesperson Amit Malviya

'Congress Is The New Muslim League,' Says BJP National Spokesperson Amit Malviya