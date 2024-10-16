Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As J&K CM, Surinder Choudhary His Deputy; Top India Bloc Leaders Attend Function; Video

Omar Abdullah becomes new CM of J&K. Congress opts to stay out of the new government |

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday became the new Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha administed the oath to Abdullah as the new Chief Minister of the union territory.

The Congress will not be a part of the new Jammu and Kashmir government, despite having allied with the National Conference to win the recent elections.

Surinder Kumar Choudhary from Jammu took oath as the Deputy CM. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar and leaders from various national parties are present at the event.

The Congress has opted to provide external support to the Omar Abdullah government. This decision includes declining an offer of one ministerial berth in the incoming government.

However, later this morning Omar Abdullah mentioned that the NC is still 'in talks' with Congress regarding its status within the government.

As reported by ANI, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Tariq Hameed Karra said that Congress Party is not joining the Ministry in Jammu and Kashmir government at the moment. Congress has strongly demanded from the Centre to restore Statehood to J&K, besides the Prime Minister has time and again in public meetings promised the same. But the Statehood has not been restored to J&K. We are unhappy therefore we are not joining the Ministry at the moment, JKPCC Chief added and said Congress Party shall continue to fight for restoration of Statehood.

The leaders from INDIA bloc including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, CPI leader D Raja and others are present at the SKICC.