Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Desertions As Sandeep Naik & Other Leaders Cross Over To NCP-SP

Flag Of BJP | File Pic

Mumbai: It is the beginning of the silly poll season when politicians cast aside their ideological baggage and cross over on impulse, guided by the political headwinds. So, even though Ganesh Naik has been re-nominated by the BJP from the Airoli constituency, his son Sandeep Naik will contest on an NCP SP ticket from the adjoining Belapur constituency.

Naik, who was Navi Mumbai District President since July 2023, has deserted BJP as the party did not consider his plea to field him from the Belapur where the sitting legislator Manda Mhatre was re-nominated. Incidentally, Naik had quit the united NCP and was elected on a BJP ticket in the 2014 elections.

Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Receives A Shot In The Arm

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, too, received a shot in the arm after former BJP minister Rajkumar Badole from the Vidarbha region joined the party. The NCP, struggling to enhance its footprint in Vidarbha, which is now BJP’s bastion, hopes that with Badole’s entry, it will be able to pursue its plan more aggressively. Badole comes from Gondia district which is the home district of NCP working president and former union minister Praful Patel.

The NCP will have to now take a call on whether or not to re-nominate Chandrikapure or nominate Badole from the Arjuni Morgaon seat for the 2024 assembly election slated for November 20. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s close associate and former legislator Ramesh Thorat has said that he is preparing to blow the trumpet, hinting that he may switch over to the Sharad Pawar faction.

BJP's Beed District President Rajendra Mhaske Joins NCP-SP

In a related development, BJP’s Beed district president Rajendra Mhaske on Tuesday joined the NCP SP. Mhaske, who was considered a close confidant of Pankaja Munde, quit the party as he was upset after his name was not announced in the BJP’s first list of 99 candidates.

Meanwhile, Narayan Rane's son, Nilesh Rane, is likely to leave BJP for Shinde Sena on Wednesday. According to the seat-sharing arrangement of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the Kudal constituency is allocated to the Shiv Sena, prompting Nilesh Rane's decision to switch over from the BJP to the Shiv Sena.