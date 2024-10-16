Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Govt Disburses Another Instalment Of 'Ladki Behan' Scheme, Leaving Opposition Scrambling

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana | File

Mumbai: Just hours before the Election Commission's model code of conduct came into effect, the Maharashtra Mahayuti government transferred another installment under its flagship "Ladki Behan" scheme. This decision has provided direct benefits to approximately 15 million women, with a total of Rs 7,500 being deposited into beneficiaries' bank accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The timing of this transfer has left the opposition, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), scrambling to formulate an appropriate response.

Crucial Role Being Played By Mahayuti's "Ladki Behan" Scheme

The Mahayuti's "Ladki Behan" scheme is playing a crucial role in garnering support from women in the upcoming elections, especially in rural areas. The scheme, which promises financial assistance, is being widely publicized in the media. With over 15 million women receiving financial aid just days before the elections, the government is poised to gain significant electoral advantage.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a key component of the Mahayuti, has prominently showcased the effective implementation of the "Ladki Bahin" scheme in its new advertisements. These ads also highlight the failures of other state governments led by Congress, which have struggled to launch similar welfare schemes. By emphasizing its welfare initiatives, the Mahayuti government aims to win voter trust while underscoring the opposition's shortcomings.

Mahavikas Aghadi Lacks A Concrete Response

On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), currently lacks a concrete response to the "Ladki Behan" scheme. Internal discussions among MVA leaders reveal differing views on how to address the scheme. Some Congress leaders suggest that if they regain power, they would increase the benefit amount, while others believe that simply reinstating the scheme would attract women voters. However, a faction within the party argues that schemes like "Ladki Bahin" place a greater burden on the government budget and that long-term solutions are necessary.

Political analysts suggest that the Mahayuti has gained significant political mileage by transferring these funds before the implementation of the code of conduct. The financial assistance to over 15 million women has left a lasting impression in the minds of voters ahead of the elections.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi now faces a major challenge Discussions are ongoing about whether to match the benefits of this scheme or propose alternative plans, but time is running short to sway public opinion in their favor.