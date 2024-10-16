Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Mahayuti Will Bring More Schemes On Lines Of Ladki Bahin Yojana', Says CM Shinde; Releases 2-Year Report Card

Mahayuti releases 2-year report card | FPJ

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Mahayuti leaders Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar released a 'report card' of the Mahayuti government's performance in last 2 years. While, releasing the report, the CM and his deputies said that the Ladki Bahin Yojana was a successful scheme and more schemes on these lines will be introduced. Financial provision will be made to successfully implement the schemes, the leaders added.

The Mahayuti leaders highlighted that the toll tax exemption was in their election manifesto and they have kept their promise. CM Eknath Shinde said that the ruling Mahayuti alliance leaders are working as a team and launching schemes for the benefit of the common man. While, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar slammed the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for spreading rumours and highlighted successful government initiatives like the Ladli Bahna Yojana, which have significantly benefited women.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Mahayuti leaders Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar release 'report card' of state govt’s work in last 2 years. #MaharashtraElection2024 #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Ow4js1xiNr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2024

The 2-year report card of the 2.5-year-old Mahayuti government was released on Wednesday in the press conference where Mahayuti alliance leaders including Ramdas Athavale, Praven Darekar, Sunil Tatkare had also joined.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed the MVA for criticising the Ladki Bahin Yojana and said, "If the MVA says the government does not have funds to run the Ladki Bahin scheme, on what grounds do they promise to continue the scheme if they come to power." The MVA will discontinue the scheme, Fadnavis said. Till now at least 4 to 5 instalments have been deposited in the accounts for Ladki Bahin scheme for more than 2.5 crore beneficiaries of our state," he added.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar reiterated that Ladki Bahin scheme is not a temporary scheme, it is a permanent one, while the government will think on increasing the monthly installment.

The political atmosphere in the state is heated as the election dates for the assembly polls are announced. The election commission of India announced the voting schedule on Tuesday and the model code of conduct of conduct has began in Maharashtra.

The elections for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will be conducted in a single phase on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.