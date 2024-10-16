'Moment Is Here...': Aaditya Thackeray Urges People To Do Justice After EC Announces Dates For Maharashtra Elections

Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader and Maharashtra MLA Aaditya Thackeray reacted after Election Commission of India (EC) announced the dates for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on Tuesday. Aaditya Thackeray attacked the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra and urged the people to do justice by the electorate. He took to his official social media account and said that the time for which the people of Maharashtra were waiting for has arrived.

He said, "The moment that we all, as Maharashtra, has been waiting for is here: 20th November is poll day. The change we want to bring, to drive away the Shinde-BJP that has looted Maharashtra over the past 2 years. We waited for justice but now justice will be done by the electorate. Jai Maharashtra!"

We waited for justice but now justice will be done by the electorate.… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 15, 2024

Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the dates for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The election will be held in Maharashtra in a single phase on all 288 seats on November 20 and the results will be announced on November 23. Elections will be held in two phases in Jharkhand on November 13 and November 20 and the results will be announced on November 23.

The elections are expected to be a tight contest between Mahayuti alliance which comprises of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction and Nationalist Congress Party Ajit Pawar faction and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena UBT faction and NCP SP faction.

The Mahayuti government has announced that their seat sharing pact is almost final and they have allegedly reached consensus on around 225-230 seats out of the total 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra. However, MVA has not clarified on their seat sharing pact till now.