 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Announces ₹29,000 Diwali Bonus For BMC Staff; Concerns Rise Over Financial Burden' On Exchequer
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the chief minister Eknath Shinde has declared a Diwali bonus of Rs 29,000 for BMC employees. This announcement came just moments before the assembly election dates were revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the chief minister Eknath Shinde has declared a Diwali bonus of Rs 29,000 for BMC employees. This announcement came just moments before the assembly election dates were revealed on Tuesday afternoon. However, civic sources have indicated that this bonus will place a financial burden of approximately Rs 300 crores on the BMC's kitty.

Following a demand from the worker's union for a bonus, Shinde convened a meeting to address the issue. It was during this discussion that the decision to grant a Diwali bonus for civic employees was made, said a civic sources. Around one lakh employees, officials, subsidised primary teachers, non-teaching staff, secondary school teachers, lecturers, and teaching assistants, will be eligible for the Rs. 29,000 bonus. Additionally, social health volunteers will receive a bonus of Rs.12,000, while kindergarten teachers and helpers will be awarded Rs.5,000.

Ravi Raja, former Opposition leader of the BMC, stated, "We are not opposed to giving bonuses to civic employees, but the Chief Minister's announcement appears to be politically motivated ahead of the upcoming elections. Several beautification projects have proven ineffective and have added to the financial strain on the municipal corporation. Additionally, the civic body's fixed deposits have declined over the past few years. If we come to power, we will conduct a comprehensive audit of all civic works."

Each year, both state government and BMC employees are awarded bonuses during the Diwali festival. Last year, civic employees received a Diwali bonus of Rs. 26,000, while in 2022, the bonus was Rs. 22,500. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially scheduled the Maharashtra Assembly elections for November 20.

