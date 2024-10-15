Mumbai: BMC Stalls 2 Key Projects In Marine Drive And Regal Junction, Ex-Corporator Expresses Concern

Former BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar | File Pic

Mumbai: The BMC has decided to put its two ambitious projects—constructing a viewing deck at Marine Drive and an underground parking facility at Regal Junction in south Mumbai—on hold due to pending clearances. However, the former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar, who initially proposed the projects in 2022, has expressed concerns about this decision.

Two years ago, the BMC proposed a seaside plaza at the southernmost tip of the Marine Drive promenade, featuring a viewing deck and a stationary cruise liner-like structure. According to the plans, a cast iron gate will be constructed as an entry point, with railings installed on both sides of the promenade.

Additionally, the existing jetty will be enhanced with vintage-style lights, ornamental railings, seating arrangements, a public toilet, and safety grilles, all aimed at improving the experience for visitors and ensuring public safety. The another project that would be stalled is underground parking at Regal junction with a viewing deck over it.

At present, around 50 cars are parked in an open space diagonally opposite Regal Cinema. To enhance tourist footfall in the area, Narwekar proposed to take the parking underground and create a viewing deck above it. The underground facility was designed to accommodate approximately 150 cars and bikes. Though the consultants were appointed for designing the projects but the tenders are yet to be invited. Last month, the civic body has stalled beautification project of Colaba causeway.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the delays, Narwekar wrote to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, stating, "After we planned this project and secured a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the traffic police, as well as approval from the Heritage Committee, the entire process took a year. If the BMC suddenly halts such projects after funds have been sanctioned, how are we to respond to the public? Is politics priority for the BMC over people's convenience?" He further added, "If there are any recommendations or operational hurdles regarding the proposed scheme, please communicate them to us in writing. The approval and funding for these projects are finalised, and the community eagerly awaits the initiation of these vital initiatives."

Meanwhile, a civic official clarified that the BMC has sought permission from the traffic department regarding the underground parking at Regal Junction.

Additionally, the plans for the Marine Drive project will be modified to comply with Coastal Regulation Zone rules. "The code of conduct for the upcoming assembly elections will soon be in effect, so work on the project can commence once the elections are over," the official stated.