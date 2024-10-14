 Mumbai: Former BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Calls Out BMC For Halting Crucial Public Utility Works Worth ₹60 Crore At Regal Junction
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Former BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Calls Out BMC For Halting Crucial Public Utility Works Worth ₹60 Crore At Regal Junction

Mumbai: Former BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Calls Out BMC For Halting Crucial Public Utility Works Worth ₹60 Crore At Regal Junction

Former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has written to the BMC commissioner about an unexplained stay on a ₹60 crore underground parking and viewing deck project at Regal Junction. He questioned the halt on public utility works in Colaba, despite approvals and funding, calling for clarity from the BMC.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Former BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar | File Pic

Mumbai: Former BJP Corporator, Makarand Narwekar has written to municipal commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani about undeclared and unexplained stay on public utility works worth ₹60 crores at Regal junction. This is his third such letter about stay and stalling of files by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. Regal junction is the third such project in the vicinity to face a stay after Kala Ghoda and Colaba causeway.

Regal junction was to get an underground parking with a viewing deck over it. Speaking about the project, Narwekar said, "Currently around 50 cars are parked in an open space diagonally opposite to Regal cinema. With an aim to improve tourist footfall in the area we planned to take the parking underground and make a viewing deck over it. Around 150 cars/bikes were supposed to be parked in underground parking, but the BMC seems to have other plans."

Read Also
'Will Resort To Legal Action If Fresh Applications Are Not Solicited From ALMs/ NGOs For TVC,' Says...
article-image
Read Also
Mumbai: BJP's Ex-Corporator Makarand Narwekar Raises Funding Concerns To BMC, Pausing Colaba...
article-image

Divulging details about improvement in and around Colaba, Narwekar added, "After making Kala Ghoda pedestrian friendly and adding new carts on Causeway we were planning to add another tourist destination in Colaba. As of today, all the tourist movement happens towards the Gateway of India because there is nothing else to see. With a viewing deck at the centre of the Regal junction, one could enjoy an unobstructed view of the state's DG office, Regal Cinema, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalay, the National Gallery of Modern Art, and other structures around it."

Former BJP Corporator Expresses Dissatisfaction

FPJ Shorts
'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed (VIDEO)
'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed (VIDEO)
SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here
SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution
Brazil: Monkey Pulls Out Beer Bottle From Trash Bin, Consumes It In Viral Video
Brazil: Monkey Pulls Out Beer Bottle From Trash Bin, Consumes It In Viral Video

Expressing dissatisfaction with such stays, Narwekar said, "After we planned this project and prepared its designs, traffic police assessed the feasibility of this plan and gave a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The Heritage Committee also gave a go-ahead for this plan. All this process took a year. If suddenly, BMC stays on such projects after sanctioning funds for it what should we do? We are answerable to the public? Is politics a priority for the BMC over people's convenience? "

Asking BMC to respond, Narwekar wrote in his letter, "Should there be any recommendations or operational hurdles pertaining to the proposed scheme, I kindly request that they be conveyed to us in writing. The approval and funding allocation for these projects have been finalized, and the community eagerly awaits the initiation of these crucial initiatives."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MNS Worker Brutally Beaten To Death In Front Of Parents & Wife In Malad; Horrific Video...

Mumbai: MNS Worker Brutally Beaten To Death In Front Of Parents & Wife In Malad; Horrific Video...

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Admitted To Reliance Hospital, To Undergo Tests To...

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Admitted To Reliance Hospital, To Undergo Tests To...

Toll-Free Mumbai: CM Shinde Calls It 'Ladka Pravasi Yojana', Says It Is Our 'Master Stroke'

Toll-Free Mumbai: CM Shinde Calls It 'Ladka Pravasi Yojana', Says It Is Our 'Master Stroke'

Mumbai: Former BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Calls Out BMC For Halting Crucial Public Utility...

Mumbai: Former BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Calls Out BMC For Halting Crucial Public Utility...

Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi's Murder Case Transferred To Crime Branch...

Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi's Murder Case Transferred To Crime Branch...