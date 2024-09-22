'Will Resort To Legal Action If Fresh Applications Are Not Solicited From ALMs/ NGOs For TVC,' Says Former BJP Counselor Makarand Narwekar

Mumbai: Former BJP councilor Makarand Narwekar penned a missive to BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani urging the initiation of fresh applications for the appointment of NGOs/ALMs/Citizen Groups to the Town Vending Committees (TVCs).

He articulated in his correspondence that due to the ongoing litigation in the Bombay High Court, the results of TVC cannot be disclosed, presenting an opportune moment for BMC to invite new representations. Building upon his previous communication to Gagrani from the preceding month, Narwekar noted that the TVC proceedings are founded on applications requested by BMC nearly 7-8 years ago.

“As BMC lacks an elected body, the inclusion of applicants from a bygone era raises pertinent questions. Are these candidates still inclined to participate? How many of them are restricted by age? There exist fresh candidates eager to apply, yet they have not been granted an opportunity.”

He elaborated that petitions have been lodged in the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court as hawkers feel inadequately represented in BMC’s survey.

“Likewise, we advocate for the proper representation of citizens in these committees. Failure to do so will compel me, as a citizen representative, to litigate and submit an intervention application in the ongoing case at the Bombay High Court.”

Narwekar Commends BMC's Decision To Establish TVCs

Commending BMC’s decision to establish TVCs, deeming it a long overdue reform since 2014, Narwekar reiterated the necessity for a transparent and democratic process. By affording citizens a chance to partake in this process. Narwekar further stipulated that BMC must devise a set of criteria for selecting members from NGOs/ALMs/Citizen Groups, encompassing factors such as age, expertise in hawking management, and proficiency in urban planning, among others.

“With the formation of a 20-member Zonal TVC, comprising 8 elected members from the hawker community, 2 each from NGOs and ALMs, and one each from traders, marketing, and banking sectors, we advocate for the appointment of suitable representatives for citizens in this committee, given that the hawkers' issue significantly impacts the daily lives of Mumbaikars.”