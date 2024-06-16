Mumbai: Ex-BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Writes To BMC, Demands Action Against Delayed CC Road Works |

Mumbai: Former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar on wrote to the BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagarani and Additional Commissioner demanding action against cement concrete (CC) road contractors for delay. He said that only 15 percent of the CC road works have been completed across the city till now. In his letter, Narwekar highlighted the delay in executing the CC road works across the city.

“Shockingly, a mere 21 kilometers of CC roads have been completed across all five zones. This does not include two zones from South Mumbai. This level of progress is wholly unacceptable, especially considering the prolonged inconvenience endured by Mumbaikars over the past year and a half due to the neglect and inefficiency in executing these vital CC road works,” said Narwekar.

Mentioning the zone wise data of CC road works completion, Narwekar said, "In Zone III, a paltry 5 kilometers of CC road works have been completed, while Zone IV fares marginally better with 10 kilometers completed." He further said that the progress in Zones V, VI, and VII is abysmal, with only 2 kilometers of CC road works completed in each zone.

Former BJP corporator further demanded penal action against contractors for delays so that the responsibility can be fixed in rh erring contractors for their negligence.

“Given that only 15 percent of the CC road works have been completed citywide, I hereby demand that penal action be taken against the contractors responsible for the delays. Furthermore, I urge the civic body to issue show-cause notices to these contractors, compelling them to justify why the process of blacklisting should not be initiated against them," added Narwekar.

He further said that the delay in execution of the CC roads will result in Mumbaikars getting bumpy rides on substandard roads during monsoon. "Citizens expect that the BMC fulfills its duty to provide adequate road infrastructure for its taxpayers, thereby ensuring a decent quality of life in our metropolitan city," Narwekar added.