 Mumbai: BJP's Ex-Corporator Makarand Narwekar Raises Funding Concerns To BMC, Pausing Colaba Causeway Hawker Stall Beautification Project Expansion
Despite the introduction of a newly designed clothing cart aimed at enhancing the visual appeal of hawker stalls, the initiative's expansion is currently on hold. Former BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar has writing a letter to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, expressing concern over the funding suspension and its potential negative impact on Colaba residents.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 02:55 AM IST
Colaba Causeway | File Pic

The BMC initiated a pilot project to standardise hawking stall designs along Colaba Causeway, engaging an expert to create a prototype funded by the District Collector. The 5 x 5-foot stalls are designed to offer convenience to hawkers while ensuring a cohesive appearance from the street. Narwekar noted, “With thousands of shoppers, including international tourists, a successful beautification project could elevate Colaba Causeway to a world-class shopping destination.”

He emphasised that the finalised beautification plan, developed with BMC collaboration, had received approval and funding for enhancements, including footpath upgrades and new signage. However, the BMC has chosen not to utilise these funds for unspecified reasons, raising concerns about the project's future. This situation mirrors recent delays in the Gateway of India beautification plan, prompting worries about the commitment to enhancing Mumbai’s iconic locations.

In his letter Narwekar stated, “Our vision was to restore Colaba Causeway to its former splendor, adhering to Indian Road Congress guidelines to enhance community quality of life. Unfortunately, these goals now face unexpected delays without a clear timeline. The community eagerly anticipated this project’s start. I urge you to ensure that these citizen-focused initiatives are not obstructed by political challenges. If there are any recommendations or operational issues regarding the proposed plan, please communicate them in writing.”

