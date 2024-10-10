'₹200 Chi Quarter Aata ₹250 La Zali': Maharashtra Man Lashes Out At 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' For Rising Inflation (WATCH VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

While the Maharashtra government's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' has received a positive response, there are some who are blaming the funding provided to this scheme for the rising inflation in the state.

One such video featuring a man has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man from Islampur in Sangli district lashed out at the scheme for the rising prices of liquor. "The Mahayuti government has introduced so many schemes because the election is near. They are increasing costs of several things and funding these schemes. '₹200 chi quarter aata ₹250 la zali ahe' (The liquor that cost ₹200 a few days ago now costs ₹250). I drank yesterday only. They are only fooling the people of the state. Are they giving money from their own pockets? Our money is only coming back to us," the man told a local news channel.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 is provided to women aged 21-65 whose families have an annual income below ₹2.5 lakh.

Watch Video:

'Ladki Bahin' scheme aid could be raised to ₹3,000

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently said that the financial assistance under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' could even be raised to ₹3,000 if women in the state support his government.

Shinde also wondered why the opposition was jealous of his government's welfare initiatives and exuded confidence that the ruling Mahayuti alliance of the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP would retain power in the upcoming state elections.

He also said that advance payments were being made to beneficiaries of scheme for the months of October and November keeping in mind the impending code of conduct for the Assembly polls.

Shinde said the opposition parties may create obstacles in women beneficiaries getting monthly aid under the scheme once the code of conduct kicks in and therefore such a decision has been taken.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in November. The term of the current Assembly will end on November 26.