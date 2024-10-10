 '₹200 Chi Quarter Aata ₹250 La Zali': Maharashtra Man Lashes Out At 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' For Rising Inflation (WATCH VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'₹200 Chi Quarter Aata ₹250 La Zali': Maharashtra Man Lashes Out At 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' For Rising Inflation (WATCH VIDEO)

'₹200 Chi Quarter Aata ₹250 La Zali': Maharashtra Man Lashes Out At 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' For Rising Inflation (WATCH VIDEO)

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 is provided to women aged 21-65 whose families have an annual income below ₹2.5 lakh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
'₹200 Chi Quarter Aata ₹250 La Zali': Maharashtra Man Lashes Out At 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' For Rising Inflation (WATCH VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

While the Maharashtra government's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' has received a positive response, there are some who are blaming the funding provided to this scheme for the rising inflation in the state.

One such video featuring a man has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man from Islampur in Sangli district lashed out at the scheme for the rising prices of liquor. "The Mahayuti government has introduced so many schemes because the election is near. They are increasing costs of several things and funding these schemes. '₹200 chi quarter aata ₹250 la zali ahe' (The liquor that cost ₹200 a few days ago now costs ₹250). I drank yesterday only. They are only fooling the people of the state. Are they giving money from their own pockets? Our money is only coming back to us," the man told a local news channel.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 is provided to women aged 21-65 whose families have an annual income below ₹2.5 lakh.

Watch Video:

FPJ Shorts
314 Housing Projects In Maharashtra Under Insolvency Proceedings: MahaRERA
314 Housing Projects In Maharashtra Under Insolvency Proceedings: MahaRERA
Remembering Ratan Tata: Phenomenal Contributions By The Late Philanthropist
Remembering Ratan Tata: Phenomenal Contributions By The Late Philanthropist
Mira Bhayandar: ₹50 Crore Diverted From Uttan Slaughterhouse Project To Upcoming Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery
Mira Bhayandar: ₹50 Crore Diverted From Uttan Slaughterhouse Project To Upcoming Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery
CTET December 2024 Rescheduled By CBSE; Check New Date HERE!
CTET December 2024 Rescheduled By CBSE; Check New Date HERE!
Read Also
Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Stakes Claim On Hadapsar, Vadgaon Sheri, Khadakwasla Assembly Seats In...
article-image

'Ladki Bahin' scheme aid could be raised to ₹3,000

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently said that the financial assistance under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' could even be raised to ₹3,000 if women in the state support his government.

Shinde also wondered why the opposition was jealous of his government's welfare initiatives and exuded confidence that the ruling Mahayuti alliance of the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP would retain power in the upcoming state elections.

He also said that advance payments were being made to beneficiaries of scheme for the months of October and November keeping in mind the impending code of conduct for the Assembly polls.

Read Also
Pune: NCP (SP) To Get Another Boost In Western Maharashtra As BJP Leader Sanjay Kakade Likely To...
article-image

Shinde said the opposition parties may create obstacles in women beneficiaries getting monthly aid under the scheme once the code of conduct kicks in and therefore such a decision has been taken.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in November. The term of the current Assembly will end on November 26.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune's New Amazon CoD Scam: Unordered Parcels Delivered as Scammers Seek to Clone Phones and Access...

Pune's New Amazon CoD Scam: Unordered Parcels Delivered as Scammers Seek to Clone Phones and Access...

A New Development Model for East Vidarbha: Nana Patole

A New Development Model for East Vidarbha: Nana Patole

'₹200 Chi Quarter Aata ₹250 La Zali': Maharashtra Man Lashes Out At 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' For...

'₹200 Chi Quarter Aata ₹250 La Zali': Maharashtra Man Lashes Out At 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' For...

Pune Sees Huge Surge in Deaths Due to Leopard Attacks: Death of Junnar Woman Marks 7th Casualty in...

Pune Sees Huge Surge in Deaths Due to Leopard Attacks: Death of Junnar Woman Marks 7th Casualty in...

World Mental Health Day: Pune-Based Muktaa Charitable Foundation’s Mental Health Helpline Assists...

World Mental Health Day: Pune-Based Muktaa Charitable Foundation’s Mental Health Helpline Assists...