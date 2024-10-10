Pune: NCP (SP) To Get Another Boost In Western Maharashtra As BJP Leader Sanjay Kakade Likely To Join Sharad Pawar's Party | File Photo

After Harshvardhan Patil and Samarjeetsinh Ghatge's entry into the NCP (SP) ahead of the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, another heavyweight BJP leader from Western Maharashtra is likely to join Sharad Pawar's party.

Speculation is rife that former Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade is on the verge of joining the NCP (SP). The rumours gained further traction after his wife, Usha Kakade, was seen meeting NCP (SP) Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule in Pune on Wednesday.

Speaking to HT, Kakade stated, "I am neither denying nor confirming the news (of a switch). I will not take any decision without consultation with Devendra Fadnavis."

Reportedly, both Pawar and Sule have held discussions with Kakade on at least two occasions recently. "An official announcement will be made soon," an insider told HT.

Meanwhile, Pawar on Wednesday interviewed ticket aspirants for the eight Assembly constituencies in Pune city as well as constituencies in the rest of the district.

Pune City NCP (SP) chief Prashant Jagtap said more than 15 aspirants appeared for interviews for the eight city constituencies—Kothrud, Kasba, Vadgaon Sheri, Parvati, Hadapsar, Khadakwasla, Pune Cantonment, and Shivajinagar.

Jagtap himself appeared for an interview for the Hadapsar constituency.

Pawar also spoke to aspirants for constituencies in Pune district, he informed.

Among those who appeared for interviews were Surendra Pathare and his father Bapusaheb Pathare for Vadgaon Sheri; Ashwini Kadam and Sachin Taware for Parvati; Kaka Chavan, Sachin Dodke, Balasaheb Dhankawade, and Navnath Parge for Khadakwasla; Shrikant Patil, Uday Mahale, and Nilesh Nikam for Shivajinagar; Swapnil Dudhane and Kishor Kamble for Kothrud; Kanav Chavan, Nitin Rokade, and Naresh Pagadalu for Pune Cantonment; and Ravindra Malwadkar for Kasba.