Escape the Crowds at Kaas: Discover These Stunning Flower Trails in and Around Pune!

By: Indu Bhagat | October 09, 2024
The traffic to Kaas Plateau to see the flowers is troubling many, but there are other places in Satara and Pune that have beautiful flowers
DSK Vishwa: This place in Dhayari has yellow flower bloom behind the DSK Vishwa township
The yellow bloom provides perfect background for aa photoshoot and good spot for morning walk
Pune University campus blooms with flowers every season; however, the winter bloom is particularly attractive
@life.of.ram_
Rajgad: This site near Pune has a lot of colours in flowers though, yellow dominates the hue
Ratangad: This Karvi bloom near Lonavala is not less than a human and gives tough competition to Kaas Plateau in its beauty
@yassh.jpg
Velhe Taluka in Pune has scenic roads and small plateaus that showcase floral blooms in shades from pink to blue
Sundargad and Ghera Dategad forts, located about 5 km northwest of Patan on the Sahyadri plateau, are surrounded by lush greenery and flowers
Along with the plateaus in Patan, the Panchgani Table Land and several other plateaus near hill stations are blooming
Vetal Tekdi in Pune also sees sporadic floral blooms
Visual from Panchgani table land