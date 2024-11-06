Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage To Dr BR Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi In Nagpur, Launches Party's Campaign With Criticism Of BJP & RSS On Inequality

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying homage to B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur before launching his party's election campaign in the state | SUNNY SHENDE

Nagpur: Congress leader and star campaigner Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched his party’s election campaign with a visit to Deekshabhoomi that stands in memory of B R Ambedkar and then latching on to the Constitution book that stands for equality.

“When I talk about the caste census, Modiji says that I am dividing the nation. But I am amplifying only a feeble voice from the deprived masses. I have heard the voice which says 90% of the population gets no benefit of the country’s resources. Only a caste census can give justice to this 90% deprived population of India,” said Rahul.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) arrives at Nagpur airport.



Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to participate in 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' in Nagpur later today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/ileY2M9D3K — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2024

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) reaches Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/RaPhj3M4g5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2024

SUNNY SHENDE

“The RSS and the BJP cannot attack the Constitution from the front. So they hide behind ‘vikas’ , ‘pragati’ , unity (words like ‘development’, ‘progress’, patriotism’) to carry on their agenda of inequality that ensures benefits only to few individuals at the cost of vast majority of people,” said the Congress leader.

Gandhi was addressing a “Samvidhan Samman Sammelan” (Respecting Constitution conference) organized by OBC youth Rights Forum which was attended by members of 200 civil society organizations and NGOs and social bodies that work for equal rights among people.

Though the convention was supposed to be non-political and pro-Constitution affair with no Congress leader adorning the dais except Rahul Gandhi, the purpose of hitting the BJP-RSS hard under the garb of saving statute book was more than obvious. “Modiji is having sleepless nights ever since I raised this demand of caste census,” thundered Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: While addressing 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, " When people of RSS and BJP attack this (Constitution), they are not just attacking this book, they are attacking the voice of India. Our institutions… pic.twitter.com/e0TlFX89Cj — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP & RSS Of Ignoring The Caste Census Demand

“The BJP and RSS are huddled in meetings to find a way to wriggle out of this situation but are finding it hard to take a position, “ Rahul stated accusing the BJP and RSS of ignoring the caste census demand as they wanted only 5% of the people in the country to accumulate wealth and enjoy benefits of power. “From where does the RSS get money to maintain its huge facility here and to run Shishu Mandirs and Eklavya Vidyalayas,” he asked and answered that it comes from BJP-run governments in MP, Rajasthan , Gujarat and from favoured industrialists Adani and Ambani.

Rahul Gandhi Reaffirms His Commitment To The Caste Census

Rahul Gandhi reaffirmed his commitment to the caste census, describing it as a step towards justice and equity. He argued that the level of caste-based discrimination in India is unparalleled in the world. Arriving here this afternoon, Gandhi first visited Deekshabhoomi, the historic site where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, embraced Buddhism in 1956.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

Paying homage to Ambedkar before attending the Samvidhan Sammelan, Gandhi highlighted Ambedkar’s legacy.

“When you read Ambedkar ji’s writings, you’ll see that he isn’t speaking of his own struggles but of others'. Ambedkar ji and Gandhiji never focused on their own pain—they spoke for the suffering of the people. When India entrusted Ambedkar ji with drafting the Constitution, it meant it resonates voices and pain of millions of marginalised masses.”

VIDEO | "When we talk about Ambedkar Ji and Gandhi Ji, we don't just talk about an individual... Ambedkar Ji was the voice of millions," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) while addressing 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' in Nagpur, Maharashtra.



(Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/z6pQbxkXKx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2024

“Whenever Baba Saheb Ambedkar Ji spoke, he voiced the concerns of the common people.”



LoP @RahulGandhi Ji at 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/OoqJHzeZhT — Pavan K N (@PavanNerella9) November 6, 2024

The Constitution drafted by Ambedkar is not just a book but a way of life, Gandhi said. When people from the RSS and BJP attack the Constitution, they are attacking the voice of the country, he added. “You won’t find a single Dalit, OBC and Adivasi in the management team of Adani group,” Gandhi said. “You waive off Rs 16 lakh crore debts of just 25 people, but when I speak of farmers’ loan waiver, I am attacked for changing habits of these people,” he lamented.

“Caste census will bring a clarity an paradigm shift as it will ensure justice to 90% of people who are missing from judiciary, bureaucracy, corporate management . It will give these deprived masses, power, wealth and respectability ,” Gandhi said. “We have demolish the 50 per cent (reservation cap) wall,” he added. We have to tell the country that we are fighting to secure justice for over 90 per cent marginalised people in the country,” he said.