 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage To Dr BR Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi In Nagpur, Launches Party's Campaign With Criticism Of BJP & RSS On Inequality
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage To Dr BR Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi In Nagpur, Launches Party's Campaign With Criticism Of BJP & RSS On Inequality

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage To Dr BR Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi In Nagpur, Launches Party's Campaign With Criticism Of BJP & RSS On Inequality

The Constitution drafted by Ambedkar is not just a book but a way of life, Gandhi said. When people from the RSS and BJP attack the Constitution, they are attacking the voice of the country, he added.

Ramu BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying homage to B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur before launching his party's election campaign in the state | SUNNY SHENDE

Nagpur: Congress leader and star campaigner Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched his party’s election campaign with a visit to Deekshabhoomi that stands in memory of B R Ambedkar and then latching on to the Constitution book that stands for equality.

“When I talk about the caste census, Modiji says that I am dividing the nation. But I am amplifying only a feeble voice from the deprived masses. I have heard the voice which says 90% of the population gets no benefit of the country’s resources. Only a caste census can give justice to this 90% deprived population of India,” said Rahul.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Campaigns In Kolhapur, Criticises...
article-image

SUNNY SHENDE

“The RSS and the BJP cannot attack the Constitution from the front. So they hide behind ‘vikas’ , ‘pragati’ , unity (words like ‘development’, ‘progress’, patriotism’) to carry on their agenda of inequality that ensures benefits only to few individuals at the cost of vast majority of people,” said the Congress leader.

Gandhi was addressing a “Samvidhan Samman Sammelan” (Respecting Constitution conference) organized by OBC youth Rights Forum which was attended by members of 200 civil society organizations and NGOs and social bodies that work for equal rights among people.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Racket, Seizes Meth & Heroin In Amritsar; 3 Held
Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Racket, Seizes Meth & Heroin In Amritsar; 3 Held
UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected To Release Soon; Check Previous Year Trends
UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected To Release Soon; Check Previous Year Trends
SC Asks Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction To Publish Disclaimer On 'Clock' Symbol In Party Advertisements Within 36 Hours
SC Asks Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction To Publish Disclaimer On 'Clock' Symbol In Party Advertisements Within 36 Hours
A Happy Ending: Maxwell Express His Views After Getting Released By RCB
A Happy Ending: Maxwell Express His Views After Getting Released By RCB

Though the convention was supposed to be non-political and pro-Constitution affair with no Congress leader adorning the dais except Rahul Gandhi, the purpose of hitting the BJP-RSS hard under the garb of saving statute book was more than obvious. “Modiji is having sleepless nights ever since I raised this demand of caste census,” thundered Rahul Gandhi.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shinde Sena Leaders Target Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare Over Alleged...
article-image

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP & RSS Of Ignoring The Caste Census Demand

“The BJP and RSS are huddled in meetings to find a way to wriggle out of this situation but are finding it hard to take a position, “ Rahul stated accusing the BJP and RSS of ignoring the caste census demand as they wanted only 5% of the people in the country to accumulate wealth and enjoy benefits of power. “From where does the RSS get money to maintain its huge facility here and to run Shishu Mandirs and Eklavya Vidyalayas,” he asked and answered that it comes from BJP-run governments in MP, Rajasthan , Gujarat and from favoured industrialists Adani and Ambani.

Rahul Gandhi Reaffirms His Commitment To The Caste Census

Rahul Gandhi reaffirmed his commitment to the caste census, describing it as a step towards justice and equity. He argued that the level of caste-based discrimination in India is unparalleled in the world. Arriving here this afternoon, Gandhi first visited Deekshabhoomi, the historic site where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, embraced Buddhism in 1956.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

Paying homage to Ambedkar before attending the Samvidhan Sammelan, Gandhi highlighted Ambedkar’s legacy.

“When you read Ambedkar ji’s writings, you’ll see that he isn’t speaking of his own struggles but of others'. Ambedkar ji and Gandhiji never focused on their own pain—they spoke for the suffering of the people. When India entrusted Ambedkar ji with drafting the Constitution, it meant it resonates voices and pain of millions of marginalised masses.”

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: ECI Orders District Collectors To Inspect Police Vehicles Amid Cash...
article-image

The Constitution drafted by Ambedkar is not just a book but a way of life, Gandhi said. When people from the RSS and BJP attack the Constitution, they are attacking the voice of the country, he added. “You won’t find a single Dalit, OBC and Adivasi in the management team of Adani group,” Gandhi said. “You waive off Rs 16 lakh crore debts of just 25 people, but when I speak of farmers’ loan waiver, I am attacked for changing habits of these people,” he lamented.

“Caste census will bring a clarity an paradigm shift as it will ensure justice to 90% of people who are missing from judiciary, bureaucracy, corporate management . It will give these deprived masses, power, wealth and respectability ,” Gandhi said. “We have demolish the 50 per cent (reservation cap) wall,” he added. We have to tell the country that we are fighting to secure justice for over 90 per cent marginalised people in the country,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC Asks Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction To Publish Disclaimer On 'Clock' Symbol In...

SC Asks Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction To Publish Disclaimer On 'Clock' Symbol In...

Dvikā–Dyads: Experience The Magic Of Odissi Dance Form With Bijayini Satpathy And Prithvi Nayak...

Dvikā–Dyads: Experience The Magic Of Odissi Dance Form With Bijayini Satpathy And Prithvi Nayak...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage To Dr BR Ambedkar At...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage To Dr BR Ambedkar At...

'They’ve Killed The BEST Service': Mumbai Man Waits 20 Minutes For A Bus At Andheri Bus Stop;...

'They’ve Killed The BEST Service': Mumbai Man Waits 20 Minutes For A Bus At Andheri Bus Stop;...

Mumbai: ISKCON’s Wadala Centre Plans Expansion As Visitor Numbers Grow Post-COVID

Mumbai: ISKCON’s Wadala Centre Plans Expansion As Visitor Numbers Grow Post-COVID